Never be afraid
to approach God
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
August 17, 2017
NOR be ashamed. Even if we
have offended him big time or find ourselves in a most shameful
condition, let’s never hesitate to approach God to ask for pardon or
any kind of help. God is always a Father whose only delight is to
love us all the way. He is ever ready for that, and, in fact, very
eager too. He will do everything to help us in any way.
This is what we learn from
the episodes of the Canaanite woman (cfr Mt 15,21-28), the official
whose daughter just died, and the woman suffering from hemorrhages
for 12 years. (cfr Mt 9)
In the case of the
official, Christ dropped everything to go to the house of that
official and along the way happened to help the woman also.
In the case of the woman,
it has to be noted that she was publicly regarded as an outcast. But
she was determined to approach Christ even secretly, and even if
only to touch Christ’s cloak.
“If only I can touch his
cloak, I shall be cured,” she said to herself. Her strong faith, her
confidence, her humility, all contributed to the granting of her
desire. “Courage, daughter! Your faith has saved you,” Christ told
her. And she was cured.
Let’s take note that more
than just the cure of her hemorrhages, Christ told her she was
saved. Christ is more interested in the salvation of our sinful
soul, which is more important than in the cure of any health
problem.
In the case of the
Canaanite woman, Christ readily saw how great her faith was, and so
he relented even if at the beginning he ignored her. Christ was
simply testing her faith. And by so doing, he also showed that faith
can transcend and cross racial and cultural boundaries.
Let’s hope that we can
have the same attitude as the Canaanite woman, the official and the
sick woman. Let’s not delay in going to Christ by whom all our needs
are satisfied. Let’s have the same attitude, the same faith,
confidence and humility that these three characters had shown.
More than that, let’s also
show among ourselves the same attitude that Christ had toward these
three characters. Let’s be quick to help others, to understand them,
to be patient and merciful with them. Let’s develop a universal
heart that can accommodate everybody with love.
Let’s remember that we
have to like him, since as the Son of God, he is the very pattern of
our humanity, and as the Son of God who became man, he is our
redeemer who definitely resolves our earthly human predicament.
Let’s spend time
meditating on this wonderful truth about the fatherhood of God to us
in the hope that we can develop that intimate spirit of filiation to
him. Let’s remember that our divine filiation should be the
foundation of our relationship with God.
We are not just one more
creature of his. We are the masterpiece of the whole of his
creation. We are children of his, yes, in spite of the mess that we
can manage to create because of the misuse of our freedom.
We have to learn not to be
afraid of him, nor ashamed to approach him because of our
stupidities. The fear of the Lord, which is one of the gifts of the
Holy Spirit, is simply the fear of offending him, but not the fear
to approach him after we may have offended him.
God looks kindly on
sinners. The divine justice that our sins deserve does not undermine
at all the divine mercy he is always eager to give us. So, let’s
take heart, just like what Christ told the woman.