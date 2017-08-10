Sun Life, Jolibee,
Smart, Shell, SM Supermarket and Vita Milk Scoop 1st Place in
ICERTIAS Best Buy Award Survey in the Philippines
The newest ICERTIAS Best
Buy Award survey bodes well for global and home grown brands in the
Philippines
Press
Release
August 10, 2017
MANILA – The
ICERTIAS Best Buy Award 2017/2018 survey has shown that citizens of
the Philippines recognise the companies and brands that offer the
best price-quality ratio, with the likes of Sun Life, Jolibee,
Smart, Shell, SM, Vita Milk, BDO and Samsung coming first place in
their respective categories.
Through open-ended
questions the ICERTIAS Best Buy Award survey polled respondents in
the Philippines to state the products and services they believed
represented the best value for their money. Citizens of the
Philippines were surveyed on approximately 50 different economic and
non-economic categories where their personal experience of specific
products and service categories on the Philippine market were
addressed.
These categories spanned
sectors including retail, food, cosmetics, home appliances,
telecommunications and finances.
The ICERTIAS Best Buy
Award proved to be very revealing as Filipinos selected a variety of
both international and domestic brands as their top choices for best
price-quality ratio.
Amongst the winners of the
Best Buy Award 2017/2018 independent market survey were SM
Supermarket in the supermarket chain category, Lucky me! in the
instant noodles category, Selecta in the ice cream category, Toyota
in the family car category, San Miguel in the beer category, Lipton
in the tea category, Vita Milk in soy milk category and Wilkins in
the spring bottled water category.
Some of the other category
winners included Uratex (mattress producer), Samsung (smartphone),
BDO (banking financial institution), Sun Life (insurance company),
Acer (laptop), Colgate (toothpaste), Globe (Broadband Internet
service provider), Smart (mobile network operator), Sky Cable
(digital television service provider), Maxx (candy), Silver Swan
(soy sauce), Jolibee (restaurant chain), Shell (petrol station
chain), Del Monte (soft drink), and MX3 (dietary supplements).
The 2017/2018 Best Buy
Award survey has confirmed that Filipinos acknowledged, and rewarded
with their vote, the brands and services that offered them the best
value for their money.
These findings have come
from the newest Best Buy Award research survey conducted in the
Philippines in May 2017 by the Swiss organisation ICERTIAS.
ICERTIAS measures the
experience and level of satisfaction with the price-quality ratio of
marketed products and services expressed by surveyed participants.
It should be noted that
the ICERTIAS Best Buy Award survey does not measure brand equity or
market share. This research provides insight into the customer’s
personal experience, opinion, satisfaction and perception, which are
used exclusively to gauge the price-quality ratio of goods and
services on the market.
Methodology and Sampling
The 2017/2018 ICERTIAS
Best Buy Award research survey in the Philippines was conducted by
the Swiss organisation ICERTIAS - International Certification
Association GmbH.
The survey was conducted
in May 2017 using a web questionnaire on a sample of 1,200 Filipino
Internet users older than 15, following the Computer Assisted Web
Interviewing - Deep Mind Awareness (CAWI - DEEPMA) method.
This is only an overview
of the full research conducted by ICERTIAS. Should you wish to
acquire more in-depth details of the survey please do not hesitate
to contact us.
About the ICERTIAS Best
Buy Award Project
More than ever, buyers
have become more savvy and selective, seeking out better value for
their money. When making final purchasing decisions the price and
quality of each product is taken into consideration. The ratio
between good price and the best possible quality (the so-called best
buy) is extremely important to customers.
The ICERTIAS Best Buy
Award is a project of ICERTIAS - International Certification
Association GmbH, based in Zurich, Switzerland.
The mission of the
ICERTIAS Best Buy Award research is to gain insight into user
experience and perception of products and services that customers
consider to provide the best price and quality ratio (the so-called
best buy).
The ICERTIAS Best Buy
Award project and certificate aim to simplify the search for the
best goods and services at the most favourable price. It is intended
to benefit buyers in local and international markets.
The ICERTIAS Best Buy
Award research study is conducted according to the provisions of the
International Codex for the Implementation of Market and Social
Research, which were adopted by the International Chamber of
Commerce (ICC) and the European Association of Research Experts (ESOMAR).