Sun Life, Jolibee, Smart, Shell, SM Supermarket and Vita Milk Scoop 1st Place in ICERTIAS Best Buy Award Survey in the Philippines

The newest ICERTIAS Best Buy Award survey bodes well for global and home grown brands in the Philippines

Press Release

August 10, 2017

MANILA – The ICERTIAS Best Buy Award 2017/2018 survey has shown that citizens of the Philippines recognise the companies and brands that offer the best price-quality ratio, with the likes of Sun Life, Jolibee, Smart, Shell, SM, Vita Milk, BDO and Samsung coming first place in their respective categories.

Through open-ended questions the ICERTIAS Best Buy Award survey polled respondents in the Philippines to state the products and services they believed represented the best value for their money. Citizens of the Philippines were surveyed on approximately 50 different economic and non-economic categories where their personal experience of specific products and service categories on the Philippine market were addressed.

These categories spanned sectors including retail, food, cosmetics, home appliances, telecommunications and finances.

The ICERTIAS Best Buy Award proved to be very revealing as Filipinos selected a variety of both international and domestic brands as their top choices for best price-quality ratio.

Amongst the winners of the Best Buy Award 2017/2018 independent market survey were SM Supermarket in the supermarket chain category, Lucky me! in the instant noodles category, Selecta in the ice cream category, Toyota in the family car category, San Miguel in the beer category, Lipton in the tea category, Vita Milk in soy milk category and Wilkins in the spring bottled water category.

Some of the other category winners included Uratex (mattress producer), Samsung (smartphone), BDO (banking financial institution), Sun Life (insurance company), Acer (laptop), Colgate (toothpaste), Globe (Broadband Internet service provider), Smart (mobile network operator), Sky Cable (digital television service provider), Maxx (candy), Silver Swan (soy sauce), Jolibee (restaurant chain), Shell (petrol station chain), Del Monte (soft drink), and MX3 (dietary supplements).

The 2017/2018 Best Buy Award survey has confirmed that Filipinos acknowledged, and rewarded with their vote, the brands and services that offered them the best value for their money.

These findings have come from the newest Best Buy Award research survey conducted in the Philippines in May 2017 by the Swiss organisation ICERTIAS.

ICERTIAS measures the experience and level of satisfaction with the price-quality ratio of marketed products and services expressed by surveyed participants.

It should be noted that the ICERTIAS Best Buy Award survey does not measure brand equity or market share. This research provides insight into the customer’s personal experience, opinion, satisfaction and perception, which are used exclusively to gauge the price-quality ratio of goods and services on the market.

Methodology and Sampling

The 2017/2018 ICERTIAS Best Buy Award research survey in the Philippines was conducted by the Swiss organisation ICERTIAS - International Certification Association GmbH.

The survey was conducted in May 2017 using a web questionnaire on a sample of 1,200 Filipino Internet users older than 15, following the Computer Assisted Web Interviewing - Deep Mind Awareness (CAWI - DEEPMA) method.

This is only an overview of the full research conducted by ICERTIAS. Should you wish to acquire more in-depth details of the survey please do not hesitate to contact us.

About the ICERTIAS Best Buy Award Project

More than ever, buyers have become more savvy and selective, seeking out better value for their money. When making final purchasing decisions the price and quality of each product is taken into consideration. The ratio between good price and the best possible quality (the so-called best buy) is extremely important to customers.

The ICERTIAS Best Buy Award is a project of ICERTIAS - International Certification Association GmbH, based in Zurich, Switzerland.

The mission of the ICERTIAS Best Buy Award research is to gain insight into user experience and perception of products and services that customers consider to provide the best price and quality ratio (the so-called best buy).

The ICERTIAS Best Buy Award project and certificate aim to simplify the search for the best goods and services at the most favourable price. It is intended to benefit buyers in local and international markets.