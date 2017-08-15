Army troops encounter with NPA in Burauen, Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 15, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A 20-minute fire fight ensued between the Scout Platoon from 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion and the communist terrorists at Barangay Roxas, Burauen, Leyte on August 15, 2017 at 10:00 o’ clock in the morning.

This resulted to the troops’ recovery of one (1) back pack, one (1) sack of rice, and subversive documents from the communist terrorists. No casualty was reported on the government side and undetermined number of casualties on the enemy side.

The successful seizure of the enemy encampment is the result of the mutual cooperation of the villagers in the said barangay about the presence of the NPA rebels that continue to extort, recruit and harm the less fortunate.