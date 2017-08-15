Army troops
encounter with NPA in Burauen, Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 15, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A 20-minute fire fight ensued between the Scout Platoon
from 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion and the communist terrorists
at Barangay Roxas, Burauen, Leyte on August 15, 2017 at 10:00 o’
clock in the morning.
This resulted to the
troops’ recovery of one (1) back pack, one (1) sack of rice, and
subversive documents from the communist terrorists. No casualty was
reported on the government side and undetermined number of
casualties on the enemy side.
The successful seizure of
the enemy encampment is the result of the mutual cooperation of the
villagers in the said barangay about the presence of the NPA rebels
that continue to extort, recruit and harm the less fortunate.
Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio,
Commander, 8ID commended the people of Burauen for their untiring
cooperation with government forces against the presence of the NPA
terrorists. Rest assured that the 8ID remains steadfast in its
unending commitment to serve the people and to become one of the
catalysts for peace and development in Eastern Visayas.