The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Duterte regime’s 2018 budget is war chest vs. Filipino people

Party-list system rich in contradiction – Kontra Daya

CARMUDI launches Road Safety Program in Cebu

Aid reaches 7,000 home-based evacuees of Marawi fighting

DTI, TESDA ink MOA to offer entrepreneurship trainings for TESDA grads

 
 

 

 

 
 

Army troops encounter with NPA in Burauen, Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA
August 15, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A 20-minute fire fight ensued between the Scout Platoon from 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion and the communist terrorists at Barangay Roxas, Burauen, Leyte on August 15, 2017 at 10:00 o’ clock in the morning.

This resulted to the troops’ recovery of one (1) back pack, one (1) sack of rice, and subversive documents from the communist terrorists. No casualty was reported on the government side and undetermined number of casualties on the enemy side.

The successful seizure of the enemy encampment is the result of the mutual cooperation of the villagers in the said barangay about the presence of the NPA rebels that continue to extort, recruit and harm the less fortunate.

Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio, Commander, 8ID commended the people of Burauen for their untiring cooperation with government forces against the presence of the NPA terrorists. Rest assured that the 8ID remains steadfast in its unending commitment to serve the people and to become one of the catalysts for peace and development in Eastern Visayas.

 

 