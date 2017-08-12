Party-list system
rich in contradiction – Kontra Daya
By
Kontra Daya
August 12, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Latest data on the net worth of the members of the House of
Representatives (HOR) show that the party-list system is rich in
contradiction and poor in execution.
Given that three
party-list representatives are among the 10 richest legislators, it
is clear traditional politicians and political dynasties have
benefited most from a Supreme Court decision four years ago. It may
be recalled that on April 5, 2013, the SC, voting 10-2-1, said that
"National parties or organizations and regional parties or
organizations do not need to organize along sectoral lines and do
not need to represent 'any marginalized and underrepresented'
sector."
In a statement last year
prior to the 2016 elections, Kontra Daya already stressed that this
SC decision “makes it even harder for grassroots based party-list
groups to gain entry into Congress as they face further
marginalization.”
That the richest
legislator is currently Rep. Michael Odylon Romero (1-PACMAN) with a
staggering net worth of ₱7.01 billion makes a mockery of the
Party-list System Act (Republic Act No. 7941) enacted in 1995. The
law, after all, is supposed to “enable Filipino citizens belonging
to the marginalized and underrepresented sectors, organizations and
parties, and who lack well-defined political constituencies but who
could contribute to the formulation and enactment of appropriate
legislation that will benefit the nation as a whole, to become
members of the House of Representatives (Sec. 2, Declaration of
Principles).”
Even if Kontra Daya also
observes that nine out of the 10 poorest legislators are also
party-list representatives, it is imperative for the SC to review
its 2013 decision and reaffirm what then Justice Artemio Panganiban
wrote as regards Bagong Bayani v. Comelec in 2001.
Sixteen years ago,
Panganiban stressed that the Party-list System Act which was
“crafted to address the peculiar disadvantages of Payatas hovel
dwellers cannot be appropriated by the mansion owners of Forbes
Park.”
The ruling elite,
especially the political dynasties, should not appropriate the
party-list system to add more seats among themselves, paying lip
service to representing the marginalized and underrepresented. The
party-list system belongs not to them but to those they claim to
represent but continue to exploit.