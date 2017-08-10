|
DAR
Regional Director Sheila Enciso (2nd from L) and Bobon, Northern
Samar Mayor Rene Celespara (3rd from L) lead in the turnover and
acceptance rites of three farm-to-market road projects
implemented in this town under the second phase of the Agrarian
Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II). Others in photo are Romy
Maningas (extreme L), who represented DAR Undersecretary Sylvia
Mallari, and Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Nida
Abelido (extreme R).
DAR turns over 3
‘dream roads’ in N. Samar
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
August 10, 2017
BOBON, Northern Samar
– Many did not believe these roads were going to be realized.
This was the common story
shared by residents here as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
turned over last Friday three farm-to-market roads coinciding with
this town’s 154th founding anniversary.
DAR Regional Director Sheila
Enciso formally turned over to the local government unit (LGU) and to
the recipient barangays the 1.5-kilometer all-weather Balukawe-Balat
Balud road, the 1.7-kilometer concreted Salvacion-Balukawe road and
the 1.1 km. concreted Trojillo-Calantiao road.
The three road projects with
a total cost of P28.2-million were implemented under the second phase
of the Agrarian Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II) through a loan by
the national government from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Though 40 percent of the
total amount was shouldered by the LGU as equity, Mayor Rene Celespara
thanked DAR for helping them realize build the roads, a long cherished
dream especially for the residents of Barangay Balat Balud.
Barangay Balat Balud
Chairman Jimmy Baldestoy disclosed that they used to pass by Barangay
Quezon in reaching their village as there was no access road in going
straight to their place from the national highway.
Baldestoy narrated that from
the town proper, one rides a single motorcycle in going to Barangay
Quezon. Upon reaching the river, he/she will ride a banca in crossing,
and then walk several meters more to reach their village, he added.
But now, with the presence
of a road, the more than three kilometers trip was cut short by one
kilometer, more convenient and less expensive, Baldestoy stressed.
According to him, the P60
total fare was reduced to P20.
Residents of the four
affected barangays by the three road projects narrated that many lost
hope that a road will be constructed in their area as promises
remained promises.
Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (PARPO) Nida Abelido reminisced how residents in these
barangays identified access road as among their priority needs during
a consultation dialogue in the past. According to her, she cannot also
forget the reaction of some who did not believe this will be realized.
Meanwhile, Enciso reminded
the recipients to maintain the said roads in good condition for the
next 10 years. Otherwise they will be shouldering also the 60 percent
share of the national government thereby converting the grant into a
loan.
In the same occasion, Enciso
also distributed 26 certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs)
covering 45.7 hectares of agricultural lands situated in the barangays
of Magsaysay, J.P. Laurel, Trojillo and Calantiao to 25 agrarian
reform beneficiaries (ARBs).