|
Photo
from left: PCol. Julius M. Coyme, Provincial Director, BPPO
lead the dropping of time capsule together with Hon. Brigido
Caneja III, Vice-Governor, Engr. Warlito Alagao, Proprietor
of W.B. Alagao Construction, Mr. Jesus Naquila, Provincial
Director DILG Biliran, Alfredo L. Bollido, Assistant
District Engineer of DPWH-Biliran DEO, PCol. Arnel Apud,
Regional Logistics, Research and Development Division and
PMaj. Aspiro Badiola, OIC, Regional Engineering Unit during
the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Biliran
Provincial Police Office Building on February 18, 2020 at
Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.
PNP, DPWH lead
the groundbreaking ceremony for new Biliran Provincial Police Office
(BPPO) building
By
DPWH-Biliran
February 20, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Philippine National Police (PNP) Biliran Provincial Police
Office (BPPO) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DEO)
Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) lead the groundbreaking
ceremony for the new BPPO building on February 18, 2020 at Brgy.
Larrazabal, Naval Biliran.
“The new building is an
upgraded version of a standard police office building where the men
and women of BPPO will be housed to have more decent and presentable
police office,” said Police Colonel (PCol) Julius M. Coyme,
Provincial Director, BPPO.
Coyme revealed that the
construction of new building was realized because the assessment
conducted to the existing BPPO building tells that the building is
unstable for occupancy after the earthquake on April 23, 2018.
A total of P24.15M was
allotted by the DPWH in convergence with the PNP for the
construction of the three-storey new building which is expected to
be completed on November 06, 2020.
“The construction of this
new PNP building is a manifestation that BPPO is finally ready to
provide the public with the quality of service they rightfully
deserve,” said PCol. Marvin Manuel Pepino, Deputy Regional Director
for Administration in his speech delivered by PCol. Arnel Apud.
According to Pepino, the
new building will not only serve as a mere structure but it will
also signify as an avenue for community partnership and
stakeholders’ support.
“Having a conducive
workplace embedded with fully functional facilities is not only
bringing comfort for the personnel who will utilize such. It is also
highlighting the idea that the whole community will benefit in this
progressive cause,” Pepino said.
The ground breaking
ceremony was led by PCol Julius M. Coyme, Provincial Director, BPPO,
Alfredo Bollido, Assistant District Engineer for and in behalf of
David Adongay Jr., District Engineer of DPWH-Biliran DEO, Hon.
Brigido Caneja III, Vice-Governor representing Hon. Rogelio Espina,
Governor, Engr. Warlito Alagao, Proprietor of W.B. Alagao
Construction, Mr. Jesus Naquila, Provincial Director DILG Biliran,
PCol. Arnel Apud, Regional Logistics, Research and Development
Division and PMaj. Aspiro Badiola, OIC, Regional Engineering Unit.