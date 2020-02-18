

Photo from left: PCol. Julius M. Coyme, Provincial Director, BPPO lead the dropping of time capsule together with Hon. Brigido Caneja III, Vice-Governor, Engr. Warlito Alagao, Proprietor of W.B. Alagao Construction, Mr. Jesus Naquila, Provincial Director DILG Biliran, Alfredo L. Bollido, Assistant District Engineer of DPWH-Biliran DEO, PCol. Arnel Apud, Regional Logistics, Research and Development Division and PMaj. Aspiro Badiola, OIC, Regional Engineering Unit during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Biliran Provincial Police Office Building on February 18, 2020 at Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.

PNP, DPWH lead the groundbreaking ceremony for new Biliran Provincial Police Office (BPPO) building

By DPWH-Biliran

February 20, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Biliran Provincial Police Office (BPPO) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DEO) Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the new BPPO building on February 18, 2020 at Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval Biliran.

“The new building is an upgraded version of a standard police office building where the men and women of BPPO will be housed to have more decent and presentable police office,” said Police Colonel (PCol) Julius M. Coyme, Provincial Director, BPPO.

Coyme revealed that the construction of new building was realized because the assessment conducted to the existing BPPO building tells that the building is unstable for occupancy after the earthquake on April 23, 2018.

A total of P24.15M was allotted by the DPWH in convergence with the PNP for the construction of the three-storey new building which is expected to be completed on November 06, 2020.

“The construction of this new PNP building is a manifestation that BPPO is finally ready to provide the public with the quality of service they rightfully deserve,” said PCol. Marvin Manuel Pepino, Deputy Regional Director for Administration in his speech delivered by PCol. Arnel Apud.

According to Pepino, the new building will not only serve as a mere structure but it will also signify as an avenue for community partnership and stakeholders’ support.

“Having a conducive workplace embedded with fully functional facilities is not only bringing comfort for the personnel who will utilize such. It is also highlighting the idea that the whole community will benefit in this progressive cause,” Pepino said.