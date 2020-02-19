The
indispensability of the cross
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
February 19, 2020
That’s right. The cross,
given our human condition, is absolutely necessary in our life here
on earth. We cannot even be human, much less, Christian, without the
cross.
Without the cross, we
think that we can be absolutely on our own. Without the cross, the
only possibility we have is to sin, to go against God, to demean our
dignity as a human person and a child of God, meant to be in God’s
image and likeness.
Without the cross, our
freedom would easily go haywire, get unhinged and proceed to pursue
false, albeit quite attractive goals. Without the cross, pride,
vanity and their cohorts would easily dominate us. Humility and the
privations and sufferings that it occasions automatically become a
disvalue and are thrown out of the window.
That’s the reason why
Christ, who only has our own good in his mind and heart, commanded
us that if we want to follow him, we should deny ourselves and carry
the cross. (cfr. Mt 16,24) We need the cross more than we need air
to breathe, food to eat.
We have to understand then
that the cross is not something optional, though it has to be
embraced as freely as possible. We should avoid thinking that since
the cross is necessary, we should just force ourselves to accept it.
That would be a wrong and dangerous attitude to have.
Thus, we have to spend
time meditating on this indispensability of the cross in our life so
we can form the proper attitude and the relevant skills. We cannot
deny that our human condition at the moment is quite averse even to
the mere mention of the cross. But this condition has to be
overcome, with God’s grace, of course, but also with our own effort.
Just like anything else in
life that we want to master, we need some training here. Thus,
instead of just waiting for the cross to come, we should actively
look for it. At the beginning, it is understandable that we take on
small crosses so we can be prepared for the big ones. There has to
be gradual assimilation of the importance of the cross in our daily
life until the cross becomes an organic part of our life.
I remember a saint who
wrote on the first page of his personal diary the following words:
“In laetitia, nulla dies sine cruce.” (In joy, there is no day
without the cross.) I think it’s a good motto to have and to guide
us. We really should try our best to look, find and love the cross
everyday.
The cross, of course, can
come in many forms. There are the physical ones, the internal and
external ones, the emotional and mental ones, the spiritual and
moral ones. There also are the ordinary, small ones and the
extraordinary, corporal and special ones.
We can start with the
small crosses like eating less of what we like, guarding our senses
like our eyes and mouth. We can put a tighter grip on our
imagination and judgments, etc. Perhaps a relevant mortification
would be to limit our use of the internet and the many gadgets that
tend to distract us from our more important duties.
The more subtle forms of
mortification are to develop the ability to put order into all the
things of our day, observing the proper priorities, while at the
same time, trying to be as productive as possible by learning how to
put together in some kind of synergy the different tasks we have
during the day.
When we are faithful in
bearing these little crosses, then we can be more ready for the big
ones, as when we are severely misunderstood and mistreated, when we
fall into some serious sickness, when we suffer some crisis of one
kind or another.
That’s when we can be
ready for the final one: when we face our death and our transition
to eternal life.