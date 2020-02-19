|
On-going
construction of access road leading to Bagongbong falls in
Brgy. Caucab, Almeria, Biliran under FY 2019 implementation.
Access road to
Bagongbong Falls in Almeria, Biliran, 90% done
By
DPWH-Biliran
February 19, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The on-going construction of access road at Brgy. Caucab in Almeria
town will pave a better road for local and foreign tourists going to
Bagongbong Falls when completed.
The Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office
reports 90% completion of the said project under FY 2019
implementation as of January 31, 2019 [sic].
The said project entails
the construction of a 0.51-kilometer two lane road concreting
including drainage structure at Brgy. Caucab road proper going to
Brgy. Upper Look with a contact amount of P18.7M.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer said that the project is a multi-year
implementation from Fiscal Year (FY) 2018- 2020 in convergence with
the Department of Tourism (DOT) with a total length of
3.80-kilometer two lane road.
Under 2018 implementation,
the district office has already completed the 1.656-kilometer
two-lane road concreting from proper road of Brgy. Caucab going to
Bagongbong falls amounting to P44.7M.
Adongay revealed the
remaining 1.63-kilometer two-lane road concrete paving for FY 2020
implementation will be undertaken by the DPWH Regional Office with
an appropriation amount of P63.38M. The project will continue from
Brgy. Caucab road proper going to Brgy. Upper Look.
The road project also
leads to several agricultural farms in Brgy. Caucab including one of
the most visited mountain resort in the place which is the Bethany
Hills.
When completed, not only
the tourists, but also the residents and farmers will benefit this
road project,” said Adongay.
“From a bumpy and narrow
existing concrete road, they can enjoy a wider and convenient travel
and safer transport of their farm-produced goods,” Adongay added.