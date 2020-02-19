

Access road to Bagongbong Falls in Almeria, Biliran, 90% done

By DPWH-Biliran

February 19, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The on-going construction of access road at Brgy. Caucab in Almeria town will pave a better road for local and foreign tourists going to Bagongbong Falls when completed.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office reports 90% completion of the said project under FY 2019 implementation as of January 31, 2019 [sic].

The said project entails the construction of a 0.51-kilometer two lane road concreting including drainage structure at Brgy. Caucab road proper going to Brgy. Upper Look with a contact amount of P18.7M.

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that the project is a multi-year implementation from Fiscal Year (FY) 2018- 2020 in convergence with the Department of Tourism (DOT) with a total length of 3.80-kilometer two lane road.

Under 2018 implementation, the district office has already completed the 1.656-kilometer two-lane road concreting from proper road of Brgy. Caucab going to Bagongbong falls amounting to P44.7M.

Adongay revealed the remaining 1.63-kilometer two-lane road concrete paving for FY 2020 implementation will be undertaken by the DPWH Regional Office with an appropriation amount of P63.38M. The project will continue from Brgy. Caucab road proper going to Brgy. Upper Look.

The road project also leads to several agricultural farms in Brgy. Caucab including one of the most visited mountain resort in the place which is the Bethany Hills.

When completed, not only the tourists, but also the residents and farmers will benefit this road project,” said Adongay.