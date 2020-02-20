Senate version of
CITIRA to help remove investor uncertainty - DTI chief
By
DTI-OSEC-PRU
February 20, 2020
PASAY – Department
of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez said that the tax
reform bill endorsed by the Senate Ways and Means Committee is a
well-balanced approach to the corporate tax reform and helps remove
the uncertainty of foreign investors.
On 19 February, Senator
Pia Cayetano sponsored Senate Bill No. 1357 also known as the
Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization (CITIRA).
Senator Cayetano, who heads the committee, is optimistic that the
Senate would approve the bill on final reading by March 13.
“DTI would like to thank
Senator Pia for sponsoring a bill that could create a better
investment climate for the greater majority. We think that this is a
well-balanced bill that enhances the incentives but will ensure
investment performance and efficiencies, with a systematic way of
rationalizing incentives,” said Sec. Lopez in a press conference.
“We appreciate this
version of the bill, and we hope for the immediate passing of the
bill to remove uncertainties and the wait-and-see attitude of
investors. We are now pushing for the passage of the bill to resume
the growth momentum of the country,” he added.
The CITIRA Bill, which
seeks to lower income tax rate from 30% to 20%, and modernize the
tax incentive system, is a priority bill of President Rodrigo R.
Duterte.
Since a bill on
rationalizing tax incentives was first proposed in 1995, the
Department of Finance (DOF) and DTI have urged Congress to finally
make this crucial reform happen.
“After a series of
consultations and meetings with various members of the government,
business community, and academe, and thorough consideration of the
sensitivities of key stakeholders, the new bill offers a more
reasonable transition period and one that gives recognition to high
performing investments such as being 100% exportation, or 10,000
jobs created or being in a highly competitive footloose industries”,
said Sec. Lopez.
Through the CITIRA, the
Philippines’ corporate income tax rate will be gradually reduced
from 30% to 20% over the next ten years, not far from the 17 to 25%
of its neighboring ASEAN countries.
The bill prioritizes
incentives of business activities that generate local employment,
promote development, innovation, high technology projects and
agribusiness, as well as those that invest in less developed areas
or communities recovering from disasters and conflicts.
The incentives provided
will be in accordance with the principles based on international
good practices to make it performance-based, targeted, time-bound,
and transparent.