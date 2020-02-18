2-storey,
6-classroom facility replaces old school building in San Joaquin CES,
Calbayog City
By
CHENZI MAY UY
February 18, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY –
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), through its
convergence program with the Department of Education (DepEd), has
upgraded a dilapidated single-storey school building to a
two-storey, six-classroom learning facility in San Joaquin Central
Elementary School (SJCES) in Calbayog City.
The school building
project has an allocation of P18.57 million funded by the Basic
Educational Facilities Fund CY 2018 - Batch 3.
School Principal Michael
Pernia expressed his gratitude towards DepEd and DPWH for choosing
SJCES as a beneficiary of the school building program. “The
construction of this school building is very necessary [and] urgent
to San Joaquin, especially that this building has wide CRs and
spacious classrooms that follow specifications for the standard
classroom size,” Pernia said.
The new building is
currently occupied by Grades 1 and 2, consisting of around 210
students. With an average classroom size of 35, the young learners
of SJCES sit comfortably during class and focus better on their
lessons.
The rest of the students
in SJCES are occupying decades-old, Marcos-type buildings, some of
which are already subject for demolition. The school principal hopes
for these other structures to also be upgraded in the future, in
order to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all
of their learners.