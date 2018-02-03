|
NEDA-8
regional director Bonifacio Uy hands over the M16 Rifle
during the Ceremonial Entrustment of Firearms to the newly
enlisted privates on February 3, 2018.
128 newly
enlisted privates take their oath to serve Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 3, 2018
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – One hundred twenty eight (128) new breed of soldiers were
enlisted into the ranks of the Army’s 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division during the Closing Ceremony of Philippine Army Candidate
Soldier Course Class 488-2017 held at the 8ID Jungle Base, Camp
Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar at 10 am on
February 3, 2018.
The closing ceremony was
graced by Atty. Bonifacio G. Uy, Regional Director, National
Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Office VIII as the
Guest of Honor and Speaker who further led the ceremonial
entrustment of firearms, distribution of certificates and awarding
of individual achievements. The entrustment of firearms to the new
enlisted privates symbolizes their responsibilities and commitment
to the people and the country.
In his message, Atty. Uy
said, “To our new breed of soldiers, your journey has just begun.
Always uphold the virtues of the army. Serve this nation and this
region to the best of your ability. Remember that your fight in the
battlefield is also a fight against the social ills in our society.
Take courage to do what is right and just. Remain true to your
Panata na Itaguyod at ipagsanggalang ang Saligang Batas ng Pilipinas.
Nasa kamay niyo po ang katuparan na makamit ang isang mapayapa,
panatag at progresibong Eastern Visayas at Pilipinas.”
Major General Raul M.
Farnacio, Commander, 8ID lauded the Division Training School
personnel who were responsible for the training of these new
soldiers, who will be later distributed to different line units of
8ID in Eastern Visayas.
The newly enlisted
privates will boost the troops of 8ID that will go after the CPP-NPA
Terrorists in the region and help establish an environment conducive
for peace and development.