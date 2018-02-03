

NEDA-8 regional director Bonifacio Uy hands over the M16 Rifle during the Ceremonial Entrustment of Firearms to the newly enlisted privates on February 3, 2018.

128 newly enlisted privates take their oath to serve Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 3, 2018

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – One hundred twenty eight (128) new breed of soldiers were enlisted into the ranks of the Army’s 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division during the Closing Ceremony of Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course Class 488-2017 held at the 8ID Jungle Base, Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar at 10 am on February 3, 2018.

The closing ceremony was graced by Atty. Bonifacio G. Uy, Regional Director, National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Office VIII as the Guest of Honor and Speaker who further led the ceremonial entrustment of firearms, distribution of certificates and awarding of individual achievements. The entrustment of firearms to the new enlisted privates symbolizes their responsibilities and commitment to the people and the country.

In his message, Atty. Uy said, “To our new breed of soldiers, your journey has just begun. Always uphold the virtues of the army. Serve this nation and this region to the best of your ability. Remember that your fight in the battlefield is also a fight against the social ills in our society. Take courage to do what is right and just. Remain true to your Panata na Itaguyod at ipagsanggalang ang Saligang Batas ng Pilipinas. Nasa kamay niyo po ang katuparan na makamit ang isang mapayapa, panatag at progresibong Eastern Visayas at Pilipinas.”

Major General Raul M. Farnacio, Commander, 8ID lauded the Division Training School personnel who were responsible for the training of these new soldiers, who will be later distributed to different line units of 8ID in Eastern Visayas.