Rights groups
mount dance protest vs. Cha-Cha
By
KARAPATAN
February 3, 2018
QUEZON CITY –
Karapatan and SELDA held a dance protest against charter change on
February 3, 2018 at the Grandstand, Sunken Garden, UP Diliman,
Quezon City. The event, dubbed Cha-cha laban sa Cha-cha, was
attended by human rights advocates, martial law veterans, members of
progressive organizations, and individuals who have expressed their
opposition to Duterte’s charter change.
“If the Duterte regime is
inching the country closer to a full-fledged dictatorship to the
tune of Cha-cha, the people will unhesitatingly dance to the tune of
resistance,” said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.
Karapatan explained that
the current proposals in Congress which aim to change the
constitution pose as dangers to the people’s hard-won rights.
Palabay also noted that
“these self-serving schemes will be the Duterte government’s
instrument to install a dictatorship, appropriate favors to his
cohorts, and sell the country’s sovereignty to imperialist powers by
removing economic protections – all at the expense of the people’s
welfare.”
The groups reiterated that
several efforts to change the constitution have failed in the past
because of resounding protests from the people. In past
administrations, proponents of charter change have consistently
peddled its passage, primarily targeting the removal of provisions
in the current constitution which aim to protect the country’s
economy. “Now, a more treacherous version has seeped into the heads
of power-hungry and greedy politicians, and it has found a perfect
mascot in the form of a wanna-be tyrant,” added Palabay.
“To frustrate such
ambitious and self-serving efforts, we urge organizations and
individuals to undertake different forms of actions to protest this
anti-people charter change,” concluded Palabay.