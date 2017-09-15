Graduating class
of Escuela Taller of Bohol ready to help restore earthquake-damaged
built heritage
Press Release
September 15, 2017
MANILA – On
September 15, Escuela Taller -Bohol holds the graduation of its
first batch of trainees. Among the special guests gracing this
momentous event is Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., who is the
former Mayor of Maribojoc, the Spanish Ambassador to the
Philippines, H.E. Luis Antonio Calvo, and the Bishop of the Diocese
of Tagbilaran, Most Rev. Alberto S. Uy.
A total of 48 young men
and women completes the one-year training program in traditional
construction and conservation techniques for masonry, carpentry and
wall finishing. This group of young people are now part of a unique
pool of specialists and skilled workers in conservation aptly called
Heritage Protectors. They can now be tapped to help conserve and
restore the historical structures of Bohol that were ravaged by the
7.2 magnitude quake in 2013 and other heritage structures in the
region that consistently demand conservation works through
preventive maintenance. They will be soon be part of the
rehabilitation efforts within the Santa Cruz Parish Complex in
Maribojoc. The restoration of the church’s retablo, the repairs of
the stone steps leading to the rear side of the church and the
restoration of the old convent are among the many projects included
in their list of future undertakings.
According to ET Executive
Director Carmen Bettina Bulaong, “Escuela Taller’s mission in Bohol
is to equip the local youth with skills related to the conservation
of built heritage. This new skill set is not simply a means of
livelihood for these young men and women. It is their opportunity,
as members of a community, to actively participate in safeguarding
the legacy of a culture that they are so much a part of. This is our
shared mission with other Escuelas Taller in Spain, North Africa and
Latin America.” In fact to ensure the quality of their training, ET
has sent its finest graduates from Manila to become instructors in
the various trades and workshop areas that were established as a
response to massive damage due to the earthquake in October 2013.
Escuela Taller in
Intramuros was among the first organized groups who conducted
emergency response by conducting the assessment and documentation of
the damage caused by the earthquake. Eventually, ET's first
satellite training program, which was participated in by 28 young
Boholanos, was organized through the support of the Ayala
Foundation. The training involved the restoration of the Dauis Watch
Tower as the “learn-by-doing” project of the trainees. The Dauis
church complex, where the watchtower stands, is a declared National
Cultural Treasure by the National Museum and a National Historical
Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.
After the satellite training program in Dauis and the completion of
the Dauis Watch Tower, Escuela Taller established its center for
training in Maribojoc Church Complex through the support of Senator
Loren Legarda and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.
About Escuela Taller
Escuela Taller de
Filipinas Foundation, Inc. was organIzed in 2009 as a project by the
Philippine and Spanish governments through the National Commission
for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Agencia Española de
Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (AECID), the
international aid agency of the Spanish government. Today it is an
independent Filipino foundation and ET Bohol is its second training
center in the country after the pilot training center in Intramuros.