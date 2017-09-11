|
Overlooking
a carrot and romaine fields in one of the highland vegetable
terraces of Maria's Farm, situated on over 2,000 above sea
level (ASL) in the town of Kibungan, Benguet.
Former OFW uplifts
Cordillera farmers into exporters
GDME Fruits and
Vegetables leads PH highland farmers to global market
By
CITEM
September 11, 2017
MAKATI CITY – The
province of Benguet has been making a mark in the international
market as a sourcing hub for premium agricultural products, such as
fruits, vegetables, coffee, and other highland crops.
With more than half of its
residents or 100,000 farmers toiling on more than 30,000-hectare
farms scattered in vegetable-producing towns, Benguet is living up
to its moniker as the “Salad Bowl of the Philippines.”
But the farmers from the
province, including most areas in the Cordillera, has yet to realize
their full market potential in the lucrative export industry. This
difficulty contributes to the economic disadvantage of Cordilleran
farmers as the region’s agriculture sector records the least
contribution to their economy, despite employing 46 percent of the
labor force or 348,000 of its total 766,000 abled bodies.
“The lack of drive from
our farmers to export much of it has got to do with their local and
limited mindset,” said Maricel Hernaez. “Many of our farmers in the
Cordillera are producing crops with the idea of harvesting it only
either for their own household consumption or for selling at the
local vegetable trading post.”
Taking Philippine fruits
and vegetables from highlands to overseas
A former overseas Filipino
worker (OFW), Hernaez came back to the Philippines with a dream: to
abolish the domestic-centric mindset of the Cordillera farmers and
help them penetrate the international market.
Born and raised in a
farming family in Cordillera, her life-mission sprung during her
service as a domestic helper for five years in Singapore, where she
has keenly followed the sky-rocketing prices and huge demand for
highland fruits and vegetables.
“Grabe ang taas ng presyo
ng gulay sa Singapore, for example nalang ‘yung isang malaking
patatas minsan umaabot ng two dollars at pati ‘yung cabbage nasa
mahigit one dollar ang 250 grams. Dito sa Pilipinas, nasa limang
piso lang ang patatas na malalaki at yung cabbage, isang kilo na
katumbas ng one dollar mo,” she shared. “Kung produkto lang naman
ang paguusapan, competitive ang galing sa Pilipinas pagdating sa
laki at kalidad.”
In her last working year
as a domestic helper, Hernaez met up with the Philippine Trade and
Investment Centre (PTIC) in Singapore to seek guidance on her plan
to become a vegetable and fruit exporter. In March 2015, she came
back to the Philippines and immediately established her company,
GDME Fruits and Vegetables Trading, naming it after her parents:
Gilbert Domerez (father) and Mercy Espara (mother).
“My parents who made a
living through farming have inspired me to pursue this agenda,” she
elated. “They are the foundation of my goal of nurture the country’s
agri-export market by tapping the promising farming communities in
Cordillera.”
A tall order
Having no land to call her
own, Hernaez has been operating GDME Fruits and Vegetable Trading
for the past two years as its sole networking, monitoring, and
marketing officer for grassroots farmers across the Cordillera
region.
In her networking
initiatives with the local farmers, it has always been a challenge
for her to explain, innovate, and change some of their farming
methods and even their products to suit the demand of the global
market.
“Going one by one with the
farmers, I always explain that we have the tools to compete with
other countries. We are situated at a higher elevation with the
perfect soil and climate. Most importantly, our farmers are
hard-working,” she stressed. “But, I tell them we should comply with
food standards and certifications. I also encourage them to plant
the crops that are in-demand because if we plant crops that no one
wants to buy then it will just go to waste.”
Without a formal academic
background in agriculture, she has always been looking for fresh
ideas and new ways on how to improve her technical know-how on the
export industry by attending seminars and partnering with government
agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).
“I never missed
opportunities where I can learn new things. Last May, I joined IFEX
Philippines, together with our farmers, where we encountered people
who are willing to help us grow,” Hernaez said. “We were also glad
to meet foreign buyers that are really interested in our fruits and
vegetable products.”
Now GDME Fruits and
Vegetables Trading has partnered and has been consolidating the
yield of more than 60 farmers in communities located in the
municipalities of Kibungan, which is considered the “Little Alaska
of the Philippines,” as well as in Mankayan, and Kabayan.
Among her community
partners are the Bosingan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Mankayan Young
Farmers, Maria’s Farm, and the Bashoy Kabayan Multi-Purpose
Cooperative.
Fresh from the highlands,
they offer different varieties and cultivars of potato, radish,
carrot, chayote, cucumber, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, tomato, romaine
zucchini, sugar beets, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, onion
leeks, snow peas, and green beans.
“In our farm, we are able
to grow fruits in huge sizes. For instance, in our cabbages, we are
cultivating the scorpio F1 hybrid and sugarloaf varieties. When
fully grown, these varieties can reach an average net weight of 2
kilograms each, while your regular lowland cabbage varieties only
reach 1 kilograms each. Our is twice the size,” she said.
Her partner farmers are
also cultivating strawberry, lemon, parsley, cilantro, kale, mint,
basil, alfalfa, arugula, red radish, young corn, fennel leaves, and
okra.
They also have some of the
iconic Cordillera processed goods, such as sweet and sour chili
sauce, strawberry jam, peanut butter, and kimchi.
Hernaez said an exporting
farmer will be able to earn at least 15 pesos more per kilo of their
harvest. She added: “Some might even go double the price when
depending on their reception on our quality and demand.”
"With these many products,
we are targeting the demand in Singapore and other nearby ASEAN
countries, as well as those in the Middle East,” she added. “We are
also open to offers from other buyers across the globe that can be
beneficial to the livelihood of our farmers.”
Cordillera farmers moving
forward
While the high elevation
augments the harvest, it also makes highland fruits and vegetables
prone to risks of climate change, making its price highly volatile.
“We know that there is a
demand for our agricultural products, but the next step is how we
can corner that demand? With our talks with people that we met on
IFEX Philippines, we should be able to do it if we set our fruits
and vegetables at stable prices and produce them at a sustainable
rate. It’s a challenge for us here in the highland considering the
ever-changing weather conditions,” said Hernaez.
Faced with this
predicament, Hernaez is trying to hit two birds with one stone in
creating a viable year-round crop rotation system: working on
identifying the in-demand varieties crops that are a tolerant to
extreme weather and are resistant to pests and diseases.
“With this method, we also
can minimize the use of synthetic chemicals and inputs, or apply
good farming practices which involve the balanced application of
organic and chemical inputs,” she explained.
The former OFW also
continues to widen her network to increase their agriculture supply
and product selection, allowing small-scale farming communities to
accommodate bulk orders from foreign buyers.
At the same time, she is
helping Cordillera farmers secure the Good Agricultural Practices
(GAP) certification – an accreditation promoted by the ASEAN
community and is unanimously recognized in the international market.
Out of the 78
GAP-certified farms in the Philippines, only 4 farms are from
Cordillera.
According to the
Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries
Standards (DA-BAFS), GAP Certification ensures that a farm is not
only in the quality of his crops, but in all aspects of farming.
The GAP standard requires
a scrutiny of the history of the farm site and its prior use; the
type of soil, and its compatibility with crops and seed sources; the
judicious use of pesticides and fertilizers, whether chemical or
organic; the sources of potable water for irrigation and washing of
crops; the harvest and post-handling procedures; the health and
hygiene of the farmer and handlers, and other factors.
"Gusto kong makita sa mga
farmers if they can eat their products raw and fresh, ‘yun na kasi
uso din because there are a lot of vegetarians. ‘Yung iba kasi they
have a lot of pesticide to the point na hindi na pwede makain kasi
maamoy or matapang yung chemicals. At least with GAP
[certification], we can be one stop closer to this goal,” she said.
Aside from GAP
certifications, GDME Fruits and Vegetable Trading is also working to
secure Halal certifications for the community farmers as they are
targeting the demand for halal fruits and vegetables in the Middle
East, particularly in Dubai and U.A.E.
Though the Philippine
National Standards for Halal (PNS 2067: 2008), Halal products are at
par with international standards to enhance the competitiveness of
local industries, and to ensure product quality and safety for the
consumers.
“GDME Fruits and Vegetable
Trading is committed to prime Cordilleran farmers to become
export-ready in the global market so that they would grow together
with the company and the booming Philippine food industry,” she
said.