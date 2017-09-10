Women human rights
defenders in Asia and the Pacific say:
Stop the killings
in the Philippines now!
By
KARAPATAN
September 10, 2017
QUEZON CITY – More
than a hundred women from different countries in Asia and the
Pacific joined the #BlackFriday protest against extrajudicial
killings in the Philippines held last September 8, 2017, in
Chiangmai, Thailand, in the sidelines of the 3rd Asia Pacific
Feminist Forum (APFF) organized by the Asia Pacific Forum on Women,
Law and Development (APWLD).
“We, participants from the
Philippines at the third Asia-Pacific Feminist Forum, joined by our
sisters in the Asia-Pacific region, condemn in the strongest sense,
the unabated killings in the Philippines in the context of President
Rodrigo Duterte’s war against drugs and Oplan Kapayapaan,” they said
in a statement.
The women added
“State-sponsored killings in the Philippines have become
relentlessly horrendously, victimizing the poor and marginalized.
State-sponsored killings in the Philippines have become relentlessly
horrendously, victimizing the poor and marginalized. The latest
victims are: Kian Delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, Reynaldo de
Guzman, Obillo Bay-Ao, Vaugh Carl M. Dicang, Luardo Yac, Oscar
Asildo Jr. and Jezreel and Dalia Arrabis.”
Shirley Tagi, artist and member of the DIVA for Equality in Fiji,
offered songs in solidarity with the Philippines. Women human rights
defenders from at least twenty countries (Thailand, Hong Kong,
Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Timor Leste, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka,
Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Fiji, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, South Korea,
Bangladesh, Vietnam, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Laos)
participated in the said protest action.
“Thousands of poor people have been killed since President Rodrigo
Duterte came into power last year. Peasants and indigenous peoples
have been killed as Duterte continues to implement the State’s dirty
war against its perceived enemies. His war on drugs has resulted to
killings and gross violations on the right to due process in urban
poor communities. The climate of impunity has worsened, with
Duterte’s war on drugs and counter-insurgency program Oplan
Kapayapaan, promoting further unpeace,” they added in the statement.
“We demand an immediate end to the killings. We demand a transparent
and sift investigation on the killings! We demand that perpetrators
be held fully accountable!” they concluded.
On the last night of the APFF, Pres. Rodrigo Duterte won the
Insulting Intelligence award in the What The…Mock Poll by the APWLD
among the more than 350 participants of the forum. On the poll with
the question “Who displayed the most misogyny, sexism, homophobia or
transphobia and made a public statement that was illogical,
irrational or blatantly false?,” majority of the participants
answered Duterte, citing his authorised killing of 13,000 in the war
against drugs, declared martial law in Mindanao, ending peace talks
and encouraging the military to rape women amid the conflict.
Duterte “bested” other sexist government leaders in the Asia Pacific
region nominated such as Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama,
Indian State Minister Abu Azmi and Malaysian Parliamentarian
Shabudin Yahaya.