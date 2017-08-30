“Return every
centavo of it, but plunderers and criminals they remain,” SELDA says
of reported Marcoses’ return of ill-gotten wealth
Press Release
August 30, 2017
QUEZON CITY – “The
Marcoses should return all ill-gotten wealth, every centavo of it,
but plunderers and criminals they remain.”
Thus said Danilo dela
Fuente, Marcos’ martial law victim and spokesperson of SELDA (Samahan
ng Ex-detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto), reacting to
statements by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte that the Marcoses will return
some of their ill-gotten wealth.
“But for us, martial law
victims, this does not mean absolution from their crimes of plunder,
human rights violations and massive corruption. We see this as a
token and deceptive gesture of a family seeking to complete their
political rehabilitation,” said dela Fuente.
Dela Fuente is one of the
named plaintiffs in the class action suit filed against the Marcoses
in Hawaii in 1986. US Federal Courts upheld that the Marcoses are
accountable for grave human rights abuses under the Marcos 21-year
reign.
“The Marcoses should be in
jail for their crimes against the Filipino people and for the
destruction and plunder of the economy they have committed for 21
years. They should not go scot-free. The political accommodation and
rehabilitation by the Duterte government is unacceptable,” added
dela Fuente.
Selda said the fact that
the Marcoses continue to weave a string of lies means this alleged
plan to return ill-gotten wealth is part of their unfinished scheme
to return to power in Malacanang, through the dictator’s son
Bongbong Marcos.
“This seemingly new
development is, in fact, hideous and doublespeak. They continue to
deny that this amassed wealth is ill-gotten, and even have the gall
to make up stories again and again. They plundered the country and
made the economy worse as ever before. Their continuous denial of
the plunderous reign of the Marcoses is the reason why we shouldn’t
be plainly accepting these statements,” said Dela Fuente.
The group urged Pres.
Duterte to disclose details of what seemed like “negotiations” with
the Marcoses.
“The president should stop
speaking on behalf of the Marcoses and disclose to the people
whatever has transpired in these talks. Duterte should not think the
people have forgotten how he and the Supreme Court have allowed a
hero’s burial for Marcos. He should be wary of the people’s
protest,” dela Fuente.
In the end, the Marcoses
should be made accountable for their crimes of plunder. This
development will in no way exonerate the Marcoses’ crime against the
people.
“It seems like a fix
designed to fool the martial law victims and the people to make the
plunderous and murderous Marcoses look like benevolent family to
complete their rehabilitation and revision of history,” said dela
Fuente.
SELDA rejects the alleged
settlement by Duterte and the Marcos family and their justifications
as to why they hid the loot.
“Not in the name of the
victims of martial law, not in the name of the people who demand
justice for the Marcoses crimes against the people that Pres.
Duterte is acting like a stooge of the dictator’s family. Never
again,” said dela Fuente.