Samar First DEO
coordination meeting with PAMANA held
Emy
Bonifacio, Regional Director of PAMANA-OPAPP, leads
coordination meeting with DPWH–SFDEO representatives and
Task Force Commanders.
By
ELENOR A. ANOLLADO and
APRIL FATIMA D. VILLANUEVA
August 30, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways for this year undertakes
first coordination meeting with the PAMANA-OPAPP, held at Samar
First District Engineering Office’s conference hall, San Policarpo,
Calbayog City on August 3, 2017.
The meeting is spearheaded
by the Regional Director of PAMANA-OPAPP Emy Bonifacio together with
the District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio, City Planning Officials and
Task Force Commanders.
Payapa at Masaganang
Pamayanan (PAMANA) is the national government’s convergence program
that extends development interventions to isolated, hard-to-reach
and conflict-affected communities, ensuring that they are not left
behind. With a number of national line agencies as implementing
partners, PAMANA remains as the government’s flagship program for
conflict-vulnerable and –affected areas in the country – covering
all existing developments and improvements.
The goal of the meeting is
to organize and get feedback from all the planning sectors of DPWH
districts as well as local government units and gather information
as to what would be beneficial for the area/s. Projects are proposed
that are mostly roads that will interlink different municipalities,
cities, and barangays.
The vision of PAMANA is
laying the foundation though policy reforms that establish the
foundation of freedom from disorder, promotes the convergent
delivery of services and goods focused on households and communities
and connecting to other communities by linking conflict affected
areas to markets and promote jobs generation in provincial or
municipal government.