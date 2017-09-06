|
Leyte
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Renato Badilla
(seated, center) and Javier Vice Mayor Michael Dragon Javier
(seated, right) signs the turnover and acceptance documents
for the 2.64-kilometer concreted Odiong-Guindapunan road
implemented under the second phase of the Agrarian Reform
Communities Project (ARCP-II).
DAR concretes
road, opens opportunities
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
September 6, 2017
JAVIER, Leyte –
With the road leading to Barangay Guindapunan now concreted,
residents here can already eat fresh fish and avail of the various
government services.
This was the testimony of
Barangay Councilor Elizabeth Mendoza as she thanked the Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Mayor Leonardo Javier Jr. for
concreting the Odiong-Guindapunan road.
Guindapunan is situated on
top of Mount Mairig, some seven kilometers away from the town proper
in this fourth class municipality. Residents here used to ride in a
horse as their mode of transportation in the past as the place has
steep slopes, sharp curves and dangerous for other kinds of vehicles
especially on rainy days.
But with the said road now
concreted, this village is already accessible to all kinds of
vehicles. Hauling of farmers’ products is easier now and a lot of
opportunities were opened to residents here, said Simplicio Bahinti.
ARCP-II National Project
Manager Jean Fornoles disclosed that in 2010 Mayor Javier was among
the first and very few mayors who invested in the second phase of
the Agrarian Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II) when DAR
introduced it.
According to her, many
mayors turned down the offer for they found the share of the LGU in
the total project cost too big that they cannot afford to finance.
But Mayor Javier thought otherwise, Fornoles added.
Under ARCP-II, for a
fourth class municipality, the national government will provide only
40 percent of the project cost through a loan from the Asian
Development Bank (ADB), while the LGU will shoulder the remaining 60
percent.
Fornoles further disclosed
that Javier did not only commit to provide equity to one farm-to
market road but wanted six road projects, a road opening and five
road concreting, with an aggregate project cost of P84.5-million.
The concreting of the
2.64-kilometer Odiong-Guindapunan road was the second project
completed and was turned over recently by DAR Assistant Regional
Director Ma. Fe Malinao representing Regional Director Atty. Sheila
Enciso who was then out of the region.
The remaining four other
road projects are expected to be completed before the year ends.
During the said occasion
Malinao reminded the LGU and the recipient villages to maintain the
road in good condition within 10 years otherwise they will also be
shouldering the 40 percent share of the national government thereby
converting the grant into a loan.
In acceptance, Vice Mayor
Michael Dragon Javier in behalf of the mayor, as the latter was
recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant, thanked DAR for
the assistance and assured “we will take care of this wonderful
gift”.
In his message, he
confirmed the stories of Mendoza and Bahinti as he himself witnessed
how hard life was in this area which resulted to the mayor (his
father) seeking the assistance of DAR through its Program
Beneficiaries Development (PBD) as there are 1,437 agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) here.
Meanwhile, Chief of the
PBD Division Melecia Ong explained that the six road projects are
also part of DAR’s commitment to the Regional Convergence Initiative
(RCI) with the Departments of Agriculture, Environment and Natural
Resources, and Interior and Local Government wherein this town was
chosen as the pilot area in Eastern Visayas.