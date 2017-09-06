Blood of slain
Lumad youth by CAFGU is on Duterte’s hand
By
SANDUGO
September 6, 2017
QUEZON CITY – Lumad
youth Obillo Bay-ao, 19, died 9:26 p.m. September 5, after eight
hours of fighting for his life at the Davao Regional Hospital in
Tagum City. Bay-ao was shot dead by a certain Ben Salangani, a
member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU), a
paramilitary group. He was a grade six pupil of Salugpongan Ta 'Tanu
Igkanogon Community Learning Center (STTICLC) in Sitio Dulyan, Brgy.
Palma Gil, Talaingod, Davao Del Norte.
“We mark Obillo Bay-ao’s
death with rage! It is another testimony to the mounting crimes of
the US-Duterte regime against the national minorities,” said Datu
Jerome Succor Aba, chairperson of Suara Bangsamoro and
co-chairperson of Sandugo.
Sandugo called for the
punishment of Bay-ao’s killer and the disbandment of the notorious
paramilitary group even as it holds the US-Duterte regime
accountable for the escalation of attacks against the national
minorities as part of its all-out war and counterinsurgency policies
and martial law declaration.
The national minorities –
the Moro and indigenous peoples – are the hardest hit by Duterte’s
martial law and all-out war. “Our people are being killed, harassed,
and almost wiped out by state attacks.” There are at least 29
documented victims of extrajudicial killings among the national
minorities from June 2016 to June 2017, excluding those killed in
the Marawi siege.
Yesterday, the Sandugo
second assembly indicted the US-Duterte for the intensifying fascist
attacks against the national minorities and the worsening landgrab
and plunder of resources in ancestral lands and territories, which
may now lead to ethnocide.
“The President – who
earlier recognized and promised to correct the hundreds of years of
injustice against the national minorities – now embodies national
oppression, which has caused the injustices to and oppression of the
national minorities,” the declaration stated.
The indictment came after
hearing the regional reports of various national minorities all over
the country. Some 2,500 national minorities from the Cordilleras,
Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mindoro, Quezon,Tanay, Palawan, Panay
and the island of Mindanao are in Metro Manila for the assembly and
Lakbayan 2017.