Marawi’s missing:
Red Cross website helps reunite families
By
ICRC
August 30, 2017
MANILA – It has
been more than three months since fighting broke out in Marawi City,
in Lanao del Sur province, but for families whose loved ones are
still missing, the wait seems never-ending. In an effort to reunite
these families, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recently launched an online page
(https://familylinks.icrc.org/Philippines) that helps trace missing
persons. On the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared
(30 August), the ICRC wishes to draws attention to the plight of
these families and stresses that people have a right to know what
happened to their missing relatives.
Camilla Matteucci, head of
the ICRC team working with the PRC to reunite families in the
Philippines, said there are many possible causes of separation
during a conflict situation. “People could be trapped by the
fighting, detained or even killed. They could be in an evacuation
centre but not have the means to contact their kin. At the end of
the day, it’s important to remember that families have a right to
know what has happened to their loved ones, and wherever possible,
be reunited with them. Our tracing website offers a platform for
people to share information about their missing relatives and
request our help in tracing them.”
The website supplements
existing tracing services such as the 12 PRC welfare desks in
evacuation centres in Marawi and Iligan cities. The information
shared by families with the Red Cross remains confidential. Since
the beginning of the Marawi conflict, the Red Cross has received 402
tracing requests, 179 of which are still being looked into.
Aisha (not her real name),
whose husband went missing in Marawi, said: “With each day that the
fighting continues, our hope diminishes. We praise Allah if my
husband is still alive. But if he is dead, then we need to recover
his remains so that we can bury him according to our religion and
traditions. Every Maranao family looking for a loved one wishes for
this.”
Reuniting families in
times of conflict or disaster is a key service that is always
provided by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
In Marawi, the ICRC and the PRC have been providing technical and
material support to help the authorities manage dead bodies. Besides
this, the PRC has provided psychosocial support to more than 10,400
people, including children, affected by the conflict.
The ICRC is a neutral,
impartial and independent humanitarian organization whose
exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity
of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to
provide them with assistance. The ICRC also endeavours to prevent
suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and
universal humanitarian principles.