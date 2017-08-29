Make war to gain
peace
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
August 29, 2017
WE have to understand the
proper relationship between war and peace. Christ himself who is the
prince of peace recommended a kind of warfare that we have to
undertake all the time. This can be gleaned from the following words
of his:
“Do not think that I have
come to bring peace upon the earth. I have come to bring not peace
but the sword…Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not
worthy of me…” (Mt 10,34 ff)
In another part of the
gospel, he also said: “From the days of John the Baptist until now,
the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent bear it
away.” (Mt 11,12)
We have to understand
though that to be violent in this sense does not mean to be
destructive but rather constructive, driven by love and the desire
to be united with God and with the others in a way proper to us as
children of God and brothers and sisters among ourselves.
Our life here on earth
cannot but be in some form of struggle. Aside from our innate urge
to grow and develop that requires some effort, we also have to
contend with enemies whose sole intent is precisely to bring us
down, to divert us from our proper path toward holiness.
We are not simply ranged
against natural difficulties, challenges and trials in life, but
rather with very powerful and subtle nemeses. The natural enemies
alone are already formidable.
But we still have enemies
tougher than these. As St. Paul said, “Our wrestling is not against
flesh and blood, but against principalities and power, against the
rulers of the world of darkness, against the spirits of wickedness
in the high places.” (Eph 6,12)
Truth is many people – in
fact, I would say all of us one way or another – are looking for
effective ways to develop our spiritual life and to be skillful in
the unavoidable spiritual warfare in this life.
People, including the
young ones whose stirring for the spiritual can be sharp and intense
if hidden, want to know, for example, how to pray, or how to keep it
going amid the many concerns in life. Getting engaged with God all
throughout the day eludes them.
They actually want to know
how to grow in the virtues but do not have ample support to pursue
the goals. For example, to remain chaste, if the interest still
flickers, remains an impossible dream.
They see glimpses of the
need for the cross, for sacrifices in this life, but they get
stalled if not hostaged by worldly distractions. Many want to get
out of their self-absorption, but no one helps them, giving them
ideas or simply encouraging them.
We need to find ways of
how to wage war to gain the peace that is proper to us. We have to
do a lot of personal apostolate based on friendship and confidence.
We should teach our friends in personal direction and confidential
chats how to wage this spiritual struggle in the concrete
environment they are in.
One clear principle to
follow here is to motivate them to truly fall in love with God and
with everybody else. That love has creative ways of waging war
against the enemies of God and of our soul.