Ghosts? Spirits?
Demons
By
LANCE PATRICK ENAD*
October 31, 2017
Amidst the prevailing
existentialist view of life and the moral-therapeutic deist views of
religion, which even those who go to church every Sunday are guilty
of, it is good to note that there are those who experience phenomena
that are seemingly unexplainable by science.
These experiences could be
beautiful, indifferent, and several times fearsome. This write-up
does not intend to scientifically disprove the existence of what we
call “demonic forces” (for he would most likely flunk science
subjects) or to philosophically prove the existence of these forces
(as the author has not yet attained sufficient philosophical
awesomeness to do so). This write-up intends to spill some useful
knowledge about such fearsome phenomena and perhaps to give
practical guidelines on how to deal with them, well, if you must
know, some catholic guidelines on how to deal with these.
Whether we believe it or
neglect it, evil does exist. This could be interpreted to morally
evil things, figurative evil, or the existence of demonic forces
that influence our world (I hope I don’t sound like a character from
the Harry Potter franchise) in the most discreet to the most
unexplainable ways. I would limit myself to the topic of demonic
forces.
It is important to
distinguish that unexplainable occurrences can be classified into
two: supernatural, those things or happenings that are beyond the
laws of nature, and preternatural, those that are beyond what is
normal (not necessarily the laws of nature). Supernatural would be
those things we consider as miracles and are coming from forces that
are not within the bracket of natural law and preternatural would be
those things that are seemingly not normal but are not necessarily
outside natural law.
Filipino tradition would
tell us that there are spirits that reside in nature or in houses or
in regular things. These spirits, could be good, could be evil, or
could be temperamental. There are also beliefs that these spirits
are the souls of our loved ones or are “earth-bound spirits.”
While the author does not
wish to impose catholic doctrine, as a reference, the Catholic
Church teaches that the souls of the dead, after death, proceed
immediately to judgment and to heaven or hell (or purgatory for
those who have a little bit of prelude before heaven) and cannot
remain here on earth. The spirits, therefore, that are considered
“earthbound souls” or the spirits of the dead are not what we
believe them to be.
Furthermore, there are
spirits that are invisible to us, namely, the angels. These Angels,
like us have free will, however, they have no physical bodies. These
heavenly spirits have greater knowledge and intelligence compared to
us. They were created to minister to God and to carry out the orders
of God.
On account of their great
knowledge and intelligence, they cannot afford repentance after they
have committed even a single sin. If they have committed a sin, they
are expelled from heaven and are therefore fallen angels, angels
that are eternally damned. Fallen Angels, although, good in their
former state, because of their incapability of repentance after sin,
are no longer capable of doing good. Hence, those seemingly good or
temperamental spirits that reside in nature or in our homes or in
our neighbors are not what they are believed to be. To put it
bluntly, are fallen angels, demons.
It could be asked why is
it that demons are in our world when they are in hell. Well, heaven
and hell are states and supernatural places not physical places. It
is a state of the being. The demons then are carrying hell with
themselves as the turtle carries its shell.
In this sense, the spirits
then that could be residing in our neighbor’s house, in our backyard
tree, or in our basements, the “nuno sa punso”, or the “white lady”
next door, are no other than the demonic spirits that are hostile
and are bent on harming us, whether spiritually, mentally, or even
physically.
These demonic spirits
influence men from the smallest temptation to the most fearsome
manifestation. These at first could appear indifferent or even good
but in truth, these spirits are really laboring to make men share in
the sufferings they share in hell and they cannot withstand, out of
selfishness, the thought that man is capable of enjoying the
beatific vision of heaven, the heaven that they once enjoyed.
These thoughts should not
contribute to the greater fear of demons, shrieking at the slightest
sound we hear at night, but should exhort us to love God more
solidly. The only way to battle with these evil spirits is by
building a solid relationship with God, who loves us infinitely.
Practical ways of building a relationship with God is by spending
times of prayer each day, reading the word of God, devotion to our
guardian angels and to the Mother of God, making sacrifices.
In conclusion, in our
efforts to Love God and to build a solid spiritual life, it is
important to remember that the Devil does not appear in a red cape
with a pitchfork; he appears, many times, in the smallest of our
selfish desires. This should lead us to follow our Lord Jesus Christ
more genuinely by denying ourselves and taking up our crosses
everyday.
*Lance Patrick Enad is a Grade XII Seminarian
in the Archdiocese of Cebu. He will turn eighteen on the fourteenth
of November.