DPWH-BDEO: 2016
project status
By
CARL MARK D. PEDRERA
October 25, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – As
we are approaching halfway of the 4th quarter of the year 2017, the
Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) expedites its remaining projects for
the year 2016.
The Department of
Education with its Basic Educational Facilities Fund, twenty-two
(22) projects on school buildings was implemented having a total
programmed amount of P172.6M.
Fifteen (15) of these
projects having an actual accomplishment of 100%. Six (6) school
project in Naval, Biliran, Caibiran, Kawayan and Maripipi is still
on-going but is already more than halfway from completion. One (1)
school project in Biliran has not been started yet due to the
project being temporarily suspended due to weather condition and
unforeseen source of water within the project site which affects the
foundation works. Thousands of students have benefited from these
newly built school and more will be upon full completion of the
remaining projects.
For the Health Facilities
Project with a programmed amount of P10M, the Rehabilitation of the
Biliran Provincial Hospital (BPH) is 100% completed and more
patients will be accommodated.
The Department of
Agriculture’s P42M projects for its construction of seven (7) farm
to market roads is 100% completed. The project was purposely
implemented for residents and merchants to have a short and easy
access to towns especially to those who lived on remote sitios.
With a programmed amount
of P3.2M for the Rain Water Collector, it has an accomplishment of
100%. This greatly help in reducing the consumption water by
distributing the collected rainwater to supply to toilets, washroom
and utilities that needed water.
Having a total actual
accomplishment of 98.997% of the Infrastructure Program, the
DPWH-BDEO has completed sixty-five (65) out of sixty-six (66)
projects. The remaining project that has yet to be completed is the
Construction of Biliran Diversion Road including Slope Protection
and Right-of-Way having an actual accomplishment of 87.2%.
Issues concerning the
delay is the obstruction of three (3) electrical posts. Construction
is still on-going. Completion of the project will mean that more
road users can lessen their travel time and be able to avoid traffic
congestion within the streets of Biliran.
The BDEO have completed
substantial number of projects as of September 30, 2017 and will
continue to finish the remaining projects on time if problem/issues
should not rise to hindrance the operation.