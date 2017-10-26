Turn-over of new
school building in Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval
By
CARL MARK D. PEDRERA
October 26, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) partakes in the turn-over ceremony of
the newly constructed P2.945-million school building project under
the Department of Education Basic Educational Facilities Fund (DepEd
BEFF) of CY 2016 on September 28, 2017 at the Naval National Highs
School (NNHS) in Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.
Congressman Rogelio J.
Espina (Lone District of Biliran) led the turn-over of the new
1-storey, 3-classroom structure to Naval National High School in
Brgy. Larrazabl, Naval, Biliran. The event was also attended by
District Engineer David P. Adongay (Biliran DEO), Rev. Fr. Kenneth
Hendricks, Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Pedro T. Escobarte,
Jr., Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido, School
Principal Dr. Armando Laude, School Governance Office Division (SGOD)
Chief Lucille Roa, Board Member Justin Roa, Engr. Warlito Alagao (WB
Alagao Construction), teachers, DepEd and LGU Officials.
Part of the program was
the ribbon cutting and blessing of the building followed by the
messages of support from Congressman Espina and District Engineer
Adongay and the ceremonial turning over of the responsibility to the
school. The school gladly accepted the symbolic key and the
Principal, Dr. Laude extended his gratitude to DPWH and its partners
for their continued support and assistance.
All the students and
teachers were very grateful for the new school building granted to
them as they witnessed the turn-over of the symbolic key.
The new school building
has sufficient lighting and is well ventilated making it conducive
for learning. This will accommodate the current and future enrollees
of the school.