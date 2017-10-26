DTI cites winners
of Startup World Cup Philippines regional finals
By
DTI-TIPG
October 26, 2017
MAKATI CITY – In
the recently concluded Slingshot ASEAN led by the Department of
Trade and Industry (DTI), winners for the Startup World Cup -
Philippines Regional were announced to represent the Philippines and
compete with the rest of the world in the upcoming Startup World Cup
Grand Finale in Silicon Valley on May 2018.
Storm Technologies topped
the ten finalists as it bagged the grand prize, which includes an
all-expense paid trip to San Francisco and a chance to win
$1,000,000 by competing in the Startup World Cup Global Finale.
Storm Technologies is the largest flexible benefits and incentives
firm in the Philippines. It serves over 100,000 employees across
different industries.
Meanwhile, runners-up
include Beam and Go as 4th runner-up; Zennya, 3rd runner-up;
Qwikwire, 2nd runner-up; and Ayannah, 1st runner-up. All runners-up
will be attending Startup World Cup Finale in Silicon Valley.
Startup World Cup
Philippines Regional grand finals is a collaboration between DTI,
Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Council for
Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development
(DOST-PCIEERD), DENTSU X Philippines, Fenox Venture Capital
Southeast Asia and Brainsparks. Startup World Cup on the other hand,
is a global conference and competition that brings together the top
startups, venture capitalists (VCs), entrepreneurs and world-class
technology executives.
Organized by the
Department of Trade and Industry, Slingshot ASEAN is one of the
official events lined up by the ASEAN Committee on Business and
Investment Promotion (ASEAN-CBIP) being chaired by DTI
Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K.
Terrado.