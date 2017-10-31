Workers group
urges SSS to transparent investigation, suspend SSS officials
involve in controversy
By
ALU-TUCP
October 31, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Expressing grave concern over the controversy, workers’ group the
Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP)
is calling for a credible and transparent investigation into the
investment controversy involving some top executives in the Social
Security System (SSS).
The concern raised by
ALU-TUCP stem from a complaint filed by SSS Commissioner Jose
Gabriel “Pompei” La Vina against four SSS top executives for alleged
illegal profiteering from position by trading stocks for their
personal accounts using the same stockbrokers who manage the
investment portfolio of SSS.
“We are calling for a
transparent and credible investigation into the controversy. Kung
hindi pa nagkaroon ng news expose, hindi napag-alaman ng mga
members. Kung kaya’t nangangamba kami na baka na-compromiso na ang
pera ng mga miembro at may collusion ang karamihan ng mga officials
ng SSS,” said ALU-TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay.
The group lauded La Vina
for protecting the funds from wrongdoing but called the SSS
Commission and the SSS management executive officials to task.
“Nadiskubre na pala ito
more than two weeks ago pero bakit hindi kaagad ipinaalam ng
commission and management sa mga miembro ang insidente. This
controversy is causing undue fear and doubt among the members. The
SSS administrators and managers should initiate culture of
transparency, what’s going in the system and how their blood money
is being spent,” Tanjusay said.
“We also urged the SSS
administrators to temporarily suspend all its officials involve to
safeguard the documents and prevent them from influencing the
internal investigation process being conducted on the controversy,”
Tanjusay said.
To safeguard SSS funds
from misuse and similar questionable use, there must be set of rules
and regulations that prohibit all SSS officers and staffs from
making personal investments using the influence and auspices of SSS.