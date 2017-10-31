Workers group urges SSS to transparent investigation, suspend SSS officials involve in controversy

By ALU-TUCP

October 31, 2017

QUEZON CITY – Expressing grave concern over the controversy, workers’ group the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) is calling for a credible and transparent investigation into the investment controversy involving some top executives in the Social Security System (SSS).

The concern raised by ALU-TUCP stem from a complaint filed by SSS Commissioner Jose Gabriel “Pompei” La Vina against four SSS top executives for alleged illegal profiteering from position by trading stocks for their personal accounts using the same stockbrokers who manage the investment portfolio of SSS.

“We are calling for a transparent and credible investigation into the controversy. Kung hindi pa nagkaroon ng news expose, hindi napag-alaman ng mga members. Kung kaya’t nangangamba kami na baka na-compromiso na ang pera ng mga miembro at may collusion ang karamihan ng mga officials ng SSS,” said ALU-TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay.

The group lauded La Vina for protecting the funds from wrongdoing but called the SSS Commission and the SSS management executive officials to task.

“Nadiskubre na pala ito more than two weeks ago pero bakit hindi kaagad ipinaalam ng commission and management sa mga miembro ang insidente. This controversy is causing undue fear and doubt among the members. The SSS administrators and managers should initiate culture of transparency, what’s going in the system and how their blood money is being spent,” Tanjusay said.

“We also urged the SSS administrators to temporarily suspend all its officials involve to safeguard the documents and prevent them from influencing the internal investigation process being conducted on the controversy,” Tanjusay said.