PH to be a
regional automotive hub – trade chief
By
DTI-OSEC-PRU
October 23, 2017
MAKATI CITY – At
the first ever Philippine Auto Parts Expo (PhilApEx) in Pasay on 12
October, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon
Lopez urged local auto parts manufacturers to take part in the
automotive industry revitalization initiative of DTI that will also
complement the thrust of President Rodrigo Duterte and the
Department of Transportation (DOTr) to realize Philippine made
modern Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs).
PhilApEx was convened to
showcase and promote the gains of the Comprehensive Automotive
Resurgence Strategy (CARS) Program, which will hopefully assist the
local industry to level up against importation into the country,
reaching 700,000 units by 2022.
“The overall goal of the
program is in line with the 10 point socio-economic agenda of
President Duterte, developing the Philippines into a regional
automotive hub, assisting MSMEs to grow, and eventually generate
more job opportunities for those at the bottom of the Pyramid,” said
Sec. Lopez.
To further push the
automotive industry’s resurgence, DTI decided to shift the
unsubscribed third slot budget under the program to support the
local manufacturing of replacement vehicles for DOTr’s PUV
Modernization Program, wherein local content and auto-parts to be
manufactured domestically could generate 65,000 additional local
employments, thus improving industry capacity across time.
“We are looking forward
for the Philippines to be a trade surplus country in the coming
years, with seven to eight percent growth in the manufacturing
sector from the former one percent, positive six percent from
agriculture industry development and not to mention the robust
growth in the service sector,” he added.
Sec. Lopez mentioned that
DTI vows to champion the event’s slogan “Gawang Pilipino, para sa
Pilipino,” wherein the government would be providing subsidies for
local car parts manufacturers, who qualify as suppliers for the Eco-jeepneys
for the PUV modernization program.
He also shared that DTI
with DOTr are working hand in hand to monitor developments as
manufacturers are submitting prototypes to be used for the
nationwide PUV modernization scheme.
Also at the event were
Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)
Chairman Martin Delgra III (2nd from L), Philippine Parts Maker
Association (PPMA), Inc. President Engr. Ferdi Raquel Santos
(rightmost) with two participating car-maker executives: Mitsubishi
Motors President Mutsuhiro Oshikiri (leftmost) and Toyota Motors
Corporation President Satoru Suzuki (2nd from R).