SFDEO pledge
support to Regional Federation of Employees Union
By
APRIL FATIMA D.
VILLANUEVA
October 27, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
SFDEO hosted the Regional Federation of Employees Union Officers and
Board of Directors Meeting, spearheaded by Engr. Enrico Cobacha on
October 06, 2017, 1:00 pm at DPWH - SFDEO Conference Hall.
District Engineer Alvin A.
Ignacio extends his warm welcome and commitment to support any
activities that will boost the cause of helping the rank and file
employees in investment and financial management. He shares his
endeavors as a previous President in Northern Samar, and he
introduces the Bulig Program that enables the employee to borrow
funds at a lower interest rate and canteen, which enable members of
the association to generate income through dividends.
RFEU consists of 13
Districts namely Biliran, ESED, Leyte I, Leyte II, Leyte II, Leyte
IV, Leyte V, SLED, Northern Samar I, Northern Samar II, Samar I,
Samar II and Tacloban City.
The agenda of the meeting
are the reporting of the financial status of RFEU, submission of
financial status report of DEO RAFEA, synchronize election of RAFEA
Officers, planning of activities and approval of proposed budget for
the next board meeting. The Union addressed the benefits of their
members and how to uphold the status of promotion of rank and file
employees.