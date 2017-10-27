Stamp out Marcos
rehabilitation
CARMMA denounces
PhilPost-issued Marcos centennial stamps
By
CARMMA
October 27, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
“Another stolen credit, another stamping of Marcos rehabilitation
and revision of history,” was how CARMMA described the issuance of a
commemorative stamp on the birth centennial of the late dictator
Ferdinand Marcos.
“Not in our mails,” said CARMMA spokesperson Bonifacio Ilagan, in
reaction to the stamp, issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation
which featured Marcos’ portrait and signature. “The Duterte regime’s
political rehabilitation of the Marcos goes on and on. One day,
shall we see images of Marcos all over the country? Posters, action
figures? We can only express extreme disgust,” he said.
As to the non-announcement of the release of 50,000 stamps, Ilagan
said the PhilPost knew there will be reactions and protests with
these actions. “However, they sadly chose to be part of the
continuing sanitization of history, stamping out the sins and
accountabilities of the Marcoses, as if he is the one who should be
given high regard. Philippine heroes are definitely rolling in their
graves, with their faces on stamps alongside a dictator who wronged
the people!” Ilagan said.
“Whether PhilPost management is ignorant of the crimes of the
Marcoses against the people and the nations’s history of
anti-dictatorship struggle or is engaged in the deliberate moves to
rehabilitate the dead dictator, the issuance of a commemorative
stamp to pay tribute to a murderer and plunderer is an affront to
our morality and sensibility as a nation. It deserved our strong
rebuke,” said the group.
The group said with this, CARMMA is preparing for actions towards
the one year of the infamous hero’s burial of Marcos at the Libingan
ng mga Bayani.
”The Marcoses, with Duterte as their most reliable patron, are not
stopping at changing what has been stamped in the past, consciously
trampling upon not just history but the hard-fought battles of the
people against tyranny and dictatorship. As for Duterte, his actions
and decisions are all copycats of his idol Marcos. Before he thinks
of being put in a stamp, or becoming an action figure, he should
worry of the people’s verdict to him as one president who won
through popular support, but gave failed change and resulted to
anti-people policies, and creeping towards a tyrannical rule,”
Ilagan said.