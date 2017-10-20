Samar I extends
support to future artists
By
APRIL FATIMA DIRA
VILLANUEVA
October 20, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office is given a recognition as
the Most Outstanding Education Stakeholder, for actively engaging
and sharing responsibility for developing life-long learners through
lending the DPWH Heavy Equipment for Construction of Calbayog Arts
and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV) access road for school
year 2016-2017.
The Department of
Education, Region VIII-Eastern Visayas headed by Ms. Teresa D.
Villa, Public Schools District Supervisor, during their Schools
Banner Project Launching, Stakeholders’ Pasidungog and Teachers’ Day
Celebration on September 25, 2017 at Ciriaco Hotel and Resort,
handed the award to DPWH representative Engr. Hendrix Ortega.
Calbayog Arts and Design
School of Eastern Visayas is the only school in Region VIII that
caters to students who love to express their creativity and passion
in Arts and Design Track. Established in October 13, 2015, during
their first year of operation in June 13, 2016 they had an enrollees
of 34 students in 1st Semester and 28 students in 2nd Semester.
For this year, 96 students
for 1st Semester coming from Leyte, Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern
Samar and Calbayog City flocks to CADSEV for learning.
A showcase of their
learnings can be seen from various awards garnered by students from
the school in almost all competitions such as: Champion - Raul
Isisdro Body Painting Competition 2016, Best Model - Raul Isidro
Body Painting Competition 2016, 2nd Place - Hadang Dance Festival
2016, 3rd Runner-up - Miss Hadang 2016, 1st Place - Kuratsa Dance
Competition, 1st Place - Ballroom Dance Competition, 1st Place - Pop
Dance Competition, 1st Place - Cheer Dance Competition, 1st Place -
Vocal Duet Competition, 1st Place - Vocal Solo Competition, Miss
Siglakas 2016 and 1st Runner-up Mr. Siglakas 2016.
Mr. Aris Ventures, school
teacher in CADSEV extends his grateful appreciation to DPWH for
their continued support to their school in providing the equipment
and everyday maintenance of their area.
They are looking forward
for the extension and construction of their buildings in the future
to cater to more talented and future artists in the likes of the
renowned Raul Isidro, Ombok, and Florence Cinco.