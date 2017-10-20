Samar I extends support to future artists

By APRIL FATIMA DIRA VILLANUEVA

October 20, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office is given a recognition as the Most Outstanding Education Stakeholder, for actively engaging and sharing responsibility for developing life-long learners through lending the DPWH Heavy Equipment for Construction of Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV) access road for school year 2016-2017.

The Department of Education, Region VIII-Eastern Visayas headed by Ms. Teresa D. Villa, Public Schools District Supervisor, during their Schools Banner Project Launching, Stakeholders’ Pasidungog and Teachers’ Day Celebration on September 25, 2017 at Ciriaco Hotel and Resort, handed the award to DPWH representative Engr. Hendrix Ortega.

Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas is the only school in Region VIII that caters to students who love to express their creativity and passion in Arts and Design Track. Established in October 13, 2015, during their first year of operation in June 13, 2016 they had an enrollees of 34 students in 1st Semester and 28 students in 2nd Semester.

For this year, 96 students for 1st Semester coming from Leyte, Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar and Calbayog City flocks to CADSEV for learning.

A showcase of their learnings can be seen from various awards garnered by students from the school in almost all competitions such as: Champion - Raul Isisdro Body Painting Competition 2016, Best Model - Raul Isidro Body Painting Competition 2016, 2nd Place - Hadang Dance Festival 2016, 3rd Runner-up - Miss Hadang 2016, 1st Place - Kuratsa Dance Competition, 1st Place - Ballroom Dance Competition, 1st Place - Pop Dance Competition, 1st Place - Cheer Dance Competition, 1st Place - Vocal Duet Competition, 1st Place - Vocal Solo Competition, Miss Siglakas 2016 and 1st Runner-up Mr. Siglakas 2016.

Mr. Aris Ventures, school teacher in CADSEV extends his grateful appreciation to DPWH for their continued support to their school in providing the equipment and everyday maintenance of their area.