DPWH Samar I
constructs the first arts and design track school building in
Eastern Visayas
By
JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES
October 20, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office completes the construction
of two (2) storey with eight (8) classroom school building for
Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV), located
at Brgy. Gadgaran Diversion Road. It is accessible by a 15 to 25
minutes Multi-cab and or Jeep service ride from the city proper.
The project is implemented
by SFDEO and is under contract with B. Vicencio Construction costing
P11 million, from the 2016 basic educational facilities fund (BEFF).
CADSEV is the only
Regional Senior High school in the entire Eastern Visayas offering
arts and design track. The students come from all over the Eastern
Samar region, Northern Samar region, Leyte, and are even from the
capital city of Manila. This new school building will directly
benefit around 96 students who are currently enrolled in the school
and will encourage locally artistic inclined residents to hone their
skills in various forms of art.
Mr. Aris Ventures, one of
the teacher-in-charge said students will be exposed to the various
forms of art such as visual arts, media arts, performing arts and
literary arts, to improve their knowledge, innate skills in arts and
design. He expects an influx of enrollees for the next school year
from adjacent cities and municipalities.