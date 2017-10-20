The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH Samar I constructs the first arts and design track school building in Eastern Visayas

Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV)

By JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES
October 20, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office completes the construction of two (2) storey with eight (8) classroom school building for Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV), located at Brgy. Gadgaran Diversion Road. It is accessible by a 15 to 25 minutes Multi-cab and or Jeep service ride from the city proper.

The project is implemented by SFDEO and is under contract with B. Vicencio Construction costing P11 million, from the 2016 basic educational facilities fund (BEFF).

CADSEV is the only Regional Senior High school in the entire Eastern Visayas offering arts and design track. The students come from all over the Eastern Samar region, Northern Samar region, Leyte, and are even from the capital city of Manila. This new school building will directly benefit around 96 students who are currently enrolled in the school and will encourage locally artistic inclined residents to hone their skills in various forms of art.

Mr. Aris Ventures, one of the teacher-in-charge said students will be exposed to the various forms of art such as visual arts, media arts, performing arts and literary arts, to improve their knowledge, innate skills in arts and design. He expects an influx of enrollees for the next school year from adjacent cities and municipalities.

 

 