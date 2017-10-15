Cuy: DILG is open
to suggestions on MASA MASID drop box
By
DILG
October 15, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy said
today that the DILG is “open to suggestions” regarding the drop
boxes for the Mamamayang Ayaw sa Anomalya, Mamamayang Ayaw sa Iligal
na Droga (MASA MASID) and that there is no need to scrap the budget
allocated for the purpose altogether.
Cuy made the pronouncement
after the MASA MASID, along with the “drop box mechanism”, was
grilled in the Senate plenary debate for DILG's budget and was
deemed as "prone to malice and abuse which can possibly lead to
unnecessary deaths".
"We can do away with the
MASA MASID drop box but not the whole budget earmarked for the
mechanism," he says.
MASA MASID is a barangay-based
anti-criminality, anti-corruption, and anti-illegal drugs program
which encourages multi-sectoral partnership to intensify the spirit
of volunteerism at the community level.
Cuy acknowledges the
adverse reactions from various sectors on the drop box scheme but
maintained that it is meant as a feedback mechanism that will
encourage the people to take an active role in ensuring peace and
order in communities.
“The drop box is not meant
for ‘Tokhang’ as claimed by different groups. We just want the
people to be on board in the government’s efforts for peaceful and
progressive communities,” he says.
He also clarifies that
contrary to reports of the alleged cost for each of the MASA MASID
drop boxes, there was no finality as to how much will be spent to
purchase the controversial drop boxes, though proposals were lobbied
for consideration.
"Even prior to the issue
becoming public, there was no tag price for the drop boxes," he
says.
According to Cuy, instead
of wiping out the budget for the drop box, it is better that some of
the funds be allocated to other DILG programs with similar functions
in monitoring peace and order, data-gathering, and surveillance.
He says that the
Department currently has existing programs where the concept of the
‘drop box’ can be utilized. He said that these programs are "cut
from the same cloth" as the MASA MASID program.
"The possibility of
realigning the MASA MASID budget as an augmentation for programs
like peace and order councils (POCs) and barangay anti-drug abuse
committees (BADAC) will help in the continued efforts for peace and
order down to the grassroots level," he adds.
POCs are reorganized in
the national, regional, provincial, city and municipal levels of the
government to counter threats posed by criminality, insurgency,
violent extremism and other issues on peace and order.
On the other hand, BADAC
is the grassroots program of the DILG aimed at organizing barangay
officials and other stakeholders as first line of defense at
countering drug-related crimes in barangays.