DAR
Secretary Rosalina Bistoyong listened as ARB member Gloria
Aguilar explained the strategies she will employ to sustain
and expand the egg-laying chickens with egg dispersal
machines project she received during the turnover ceremony
on October 18 in Barangay Centrala, Surallah, South Cotabato.
Secretary Bistoyong was joined by DAR-12 Director Nasser M.
Musali (right) and other top officials of DAR in the region.
DAR beneficiaries
told to sustain, expand livelihood projects
Press Release
October 19, 2017
SURALLAH, South
Cotabato – Beneficiaries of the government’s agrarian reform
program were encouraged to develop, sustain and expand the
livelihood projects that are part of the comprehensive support
services they receive from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
DAR OIC Secretary Rosalina
Bistoyong spearheaded the distribution of various livelihood
projects to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Barangay
Centrala, Surallah, South Cotabato on Wednesday, October 18.
Bistoyong urged the
beneficiaries to take care of the projects, make them sustainable to
benefit the other ARBs in the area.
The distribution of
livelihood projects was made possible through the joint efforts made
by DAR, Pilmico Foods Corporation, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Equity
Ventures and Aboitiz Foundation.
Bistoyong said the
livelihood projects is the first Public Private Partnership (PPP)
endeavor that DAR entered into to help ARBs augment their income.
A total of nine selected
ARBs from three barangays in Surallah received egg-laying chickens
with egg dispersal machines and hog dispersal kits.
“Our responsibilities do
not end upon receipt of these livelihood projects. We need to ensure
their sustainability to benefit the other ARBs,” she pointed out.
An increase of household
income of ARBs through livelihood projects will also help end cases
where awarded lands are leased or sold, Bistoyong emphasized.
The turnover ceremony was
also joined by Apol B. Castro, vice president for corporate strategy
and business development of Pilmico; Surallah Mayor Antonio Bendita;
Director Leomides Villareal of the Public Affairs and Media
Relations Service of DAR Central Office; DAR Region 12 Director
Nasser M. Musali and other top DAR officials in the region.
In her message, Castro
said the aim of the project is to develop and build a purpose-driven
community through sustainable livelihood.
She also emphasized that
support to ARBs in the area is part of the corporate social
responsibility of Pilmico and Aboitiz Equity Ventures under the
project “Mahalin Pagkaing Atin” which aims to support home-grown
products and backyard farmers who aspire to become
farmer-entrepreneurs.
Among the recipients
present was Gloria Aguilar who expressed gratitude in lieu of her
fellow beneficiaries.
Aguilar assured they will
take care the projects, sustain and expand to elevate their way of
life.
Mayor Bendita also thanked
DAR and Pilmico for choosing the ARBs of Surallah as recipients of
the project.
He also expressed full
support to the thrusts and programs DAR to help farmers uplift their
lives.