Chairs
from Coast Pacific Manufacturing Inc. made from natural,
sustainable, and a variety of recycled materials.
18 PH brands
spotlight local fibers, indigenous sustainable crafts in Japan’
biggest furniture fair
By
CITEM
November 21, 2017
MAKATI CITY – The
country’s premier woven fibers, recycled natural and other
indigenous materials will take center stage as the Philippines
returns to the International Furniture Fair Tokyo (IFFT) on November
20-22 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.
Led by the Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), 18 homegrown
brands will present eco-sustainable home and lifestyle products made
to suit the need of the Japanese market, the 2nd largest trading
partner of the Philippines.
“We will continue to
invigorate the good trade relations between Japan and the
Philippines by bringing in interiors and high-end fashion wears made
from country’s natural indigenous and sustainable materials,
including abaca, tikog fiber, shells, raffia, sugarcane, and many
more,” said CITEM Executive Director Clayton Tugonon.
Tugonon said the
Philippine raw fibers, as well as products made from it, enjoys high
demand from Japan. For instance, Japan was the second top importer
of local abaca fiber from January to September 2016, accounting for
38.8 percent of the total exports during that period, based on the
date of the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (Philfida).
Under the Lifestyle
Philippines pavilion, eighteen companies representing the
Philippines are Artisana Island Crafts, Azcor Lighting Systems,
Inc., Coast Pacific Manufacturing Corporation, Contemporaneo Design
Enterprise, Cubo Sustainable Furnishings, Delza's Native Products,
Designs Ligna, Inc., Fashion Interiors Manufacturing, Inc., Johansen
World Group Corporation, Lija By That One Piece Enterprise, Lolo
Bobby Handicraft, MLC Crystal Seas, Inc., My Souvenir Banig de Basey,
Natural Craft Connection Enterprise, Nature's Legacy Eximport, Inc.,
South Sea Veneer Corporation, Southeast Metro Arts, Inc., and Tuy
Arts and Designs.
With the theme ‘Perpetual
Artistry,’ this Philippine exhibit in the IFFT 2017 will showcase
the country’s premier products with a deep emphasis on the value of
aesthetic value, space and nature. Included in the product offering
are home accents, wall décors, tabletop accessories, lamps and
lighting, outdoor furniture, and functional home furniture.
“We want to highlight the
Philippine design aesthetics can be seen through our sense of
artistry, authenticity and visual dynamism. We will evoke the sense
of beauty of material things and emulate the emotional appeal of
every little detail that was put together by hands to create a
sophisticated piece,” Tugonon explained.
“On the practical side, we
also made careful consideration and adjustments to the product sizes
and spatial boundaries. The least space one occupies in a home, the
more attractive it is in the market since Japanese people tend to
live in small yet cozy houses,” he pointed out. “The Japanese's
preference in furniture which comprises of three qualities:
functional, practical, and innovative without compromising style.”
Meanwhile, Tugonon noted that the focus on natural crafts was
further inspired by greenery, which is this year's color trend
declared by Pantone symbolizing new beginnings.
Tugonon said: “The
Philippines' return in the Japanese furniture trade, it is crucial
to present fresh ideas and new exceptional products that showcase
the abundance of natural resources that are used in our crafts and
are proudly homegrown.”
The November edition of
IFFT, also known as IFFT/Interior Lifestyle Living, is an
international trade fair that spotlights lifestyle concepts in
interior design markets from around the world.
Interior Lifestyle Tokyo
derives from two trade fairs – Ambiente, the largest consumer goods
trade fair in the world, and Heimtextil, an international trade fair
for household and commercial textiles. In Japan, Interior Lifestyle
Tokyo is held in June, while its sister fair, IFFT/Interior
Lifestyle Living, takes place in November.
Last year, the IFFT
welcomed more than 20,400 visitors from 31 countries around the
world to witness the finest design and interior products from 450
brands and companies from 14 different countries.
Lifestyle Philippines is a
collective of creative enterprises representing the best of the
Philippines’ home and fashion sectors – featuring versatile yet
highly-artisanal products that are attuned to modern living.
The participation in IFFT
2017 is a key initiative of CITEM in its commitment to develop,
nurture, and promote globally competitive small and medium
enterprises (SMEs), exporters, designers, and manufacturers by
implementing an Integrated Approach to Export Marketing in
partnership with other government and private entities.
Planters
made from 100% local abaca fiber by Natural Craft Connection
Enterprise.