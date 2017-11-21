

Chairs from Coast Pacific Manufacturing Inc. made from natural, sustainable, and a variety of recycled materials.

18 PH brands spotlight local fibers, indigenous sustainable crafts in Japan’ biggest furniture fair

By CITEM

November 21, 2017

MAKATI CITY – The country’s premier woven fibers, recycled natural and other indigenous materials will take center stage as the Philippines returns to the International Furniture Fair Tokyo (IFFT) on November 20-22 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

Led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), 18 homegrown brands will present eco-sustainable home and lifestyle products made to suit the need of the Japanese market, the 2nd largest trading partner of the Philippines.

“We will continue to invigorate the good trade relations between Japan and the Philippines by bringing in interiors and high-end fashion wears made from country’s natural indigenous and sustainable materials, including abaca, tikog fiber, shells, raffia, sugarcane, and many more,” said CITEM Executive Director Clayton Tugonon.

Tugonon said the Philippine raw fibers, as well as products made from it, enjoys high demand from Japan. For instance, Japan was the second top importer of local abaca fiber from January to September 2016, accounting for 38.8 percent of the total exports during that period, based on the date of the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (Philfida).

Under the Lifestyle Philippines pavilion, eighteen companies representing the Philippines are Artisana Island Crafts, Azcor Lighting Systems, Inc., Coast Pacific Manufacturing Corporation, Contemporaneo Design Enterprise, Cubo Sustainable Furnishings, Delza's Native Products, Designs Ligna, Inc., Fashion Interiors Manufacturing, Inc., Johansen World Group Corporation, Lija By That One Piece Enterprise, Lolo Bobby Handicraft, MLC Crystal Seas, Inc., My Souvenir Banig de Basey, Natural Craft Connection Enterprise, Nature's Legacy Eximport, Inc., South Sea Veneer Corporation, Southeast Metro Arts, Inc., and Tuy Arts and Designs.

With the theme ‘Perpetual Artistry,’ this Philippine exhibit in the IFFT 2017 will showcase the country’s premier products with a deep emphasis on the value of aesthetic value, space and nature. Included in the product offering are home accents, wall décors, tabletop accessories, lamps and lighting, outdoor furniture, and functional home furniture.

“We want to highlight the Philippine design aesthetics can be seen through our sense of artistry, authenticity and visual dynamism. We will evoke the sense of beauty of material things and emulate the emotional appeal of every little detail that was put together by hands to create a sophisticated piece,” Tugonon explained.

“On the practical side, we also made careful consideration and adjustments to the product sizes and spatial boundaries. The least space one occupies in a home, the more attractive it is in the market since Japanese people tend to live in small yet cozy houses,” he pointed out. “The Japanese's preference in furniture which comprises of three qualities: functional, practical, and innovative without compromising style.”

Meanwhile, Tugonon noted that the focus on natural crafts was further inspired by greenery, which is this year's color trend declared by Pantone symbolizing new beginnings.

Tugonon said: “The Philippines' return in the Japanese furniture trade, it is crucial to present fresh ideas and new exceptional products that showcase the abundance of natural resources that are used in our crafts and are proudly homegrown.”

The November edition of IFFT, also known as IFFT/Interior Lifestyle Living, is an international trade fair that spotlights lifestyle concepts in interior design markets from around the world.

Interior Lifestyle Tokyo derives from two trade fairs – Ambiente, the largest consumer goods trade fair in the world, and Heimtextil, an international trade fair for household and commercial textiles. In Japan, Interior Lifestyle Tokyo is held in June, while its sister fair, IFFT/Interior Lifestyle Living, takes place in November.

Last year, the IFFT welcomed more than 20,400 visitors from 31 countries around the world to witness the finest design and interior products from 450 brands and companies from 14 different countries.

Lifestyle Philippines is a collective of creative enterprises representing the best of the Philippines’ home and fashion sectors – featuring versatile yet highly-artisanal products that are attuned to modern living.

The participation in IFFT 2017 is a key initiative of CITEM in its commitment to develop, nurture, and promote globally competitive small and medium enterprises (SMEs), exporters, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an Integrated Approach to Export Marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.