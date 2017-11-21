DILG lauds
“Harvest of Good Governance” in Eastern Visayas
By
Rena Fabilane & Myles Joseph E. Colasito
November 21, 2017
TACLOBAN CITY –
“Good governance is everybody’s business, not just that of local
government units (LGUs), DILG or of national government. Good
governance is equivalent to creating better life for the people,”
emphasized Regional Director Marivel C. Sacendoncillo of the
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) during a
press conference on Popularizing and Sustaining the Seal of Good
Local Governance (SGLG) Gains on November 20, 2017 at Ironwood
Hotel, Tacloban City.
DILG launched the SGLG as
an incentive program to encourage LGUs to embrace good governance.
Twenty-six (26) of the 448 SGLG awardees nationwide are from this
region, an increase from 12 in 2016 and seven (7) in 2015.
Three cities in the region
(Baybay, Maasin and Tacloban) passed the SGLG. The 23 SGLG
winner-municipalities are as follows: From Eastern Samar, Guiuan,
Oras, Salcedo and Sulat. From Samar: Basey, Calbiga, Daram, Gandara,
Motiong and Villareal. From Northern Samar the winners are Lapinig
and Lavezares. From Leyte: Alang-alang, Barugo, Leyte, San Isidro
and Tabango. From Southern Leyte: Liloan, Macrohon, Padre Burgos,
Saint Bernard, San Ricardo and Sogod. The town of Barugo is the
region’s sole three-time SGLG winner.
Director Sacendoncillo
lauded the LGUs for this “harvest of good governance” due to greater
receptiveness among mayors of the SGLG. DILG-8 initiated a series of
dialogs with LGUs and partner agencies and focused on closer
mentoring to address the most challenging SGLG indicators. She
sought the help of media and the public in creating a climate of
good local governance by using SGLG indicators in demanding better
performance from local officials.
The press conference led
off with an overview of the SGLG by Pia Lovete, Chief of DILG-8
Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division, followed by the
welcome remarks of DILG RD Sacendoncillo.
Present to share their
insights were Mayors Ma. Rosario C. Avestruz of Barugo, Leyte; Ma.
Luisa A. Menzon of Lapinig, Northern Samar; Atty. Melchor L. Melgar
of Salcedo, Eastern Samar; Arnold James Ysidoro of Leyte, Leyte;
Hermenigildo Culpa of Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte; as well as Atty.
Irene Chiu representing Mayor Cristina G. Romualdez of Tacloban
City.
In attendance were
representatives of ABS-CBN, ATV24, Philippine Daily Inquirer/Leyte
Samar Daily Express, Tacloban City Information Office, Philippine
Star/Freeman, Business Mirror/EV Mail, Kaugop RTV, IBC 6, DYVL,
Magik FM, Bombo Radyo, RMN Tacloban, and San Juanico Balita.
The mayors, who will
receive the award in Manila on November 27, 2017, expressed
gratitude to their hardworking employees and community for the SGLG
award. They expressed resolve to sustain their efforts in complying
with the expected new indicators in next year’s SGLG evaluation.
The 2017 SGLG follows the
“4+1 principle” where LGUs must pass all four Core areas: 1)
Financial Administration, 2) Disaster Preparedness, 3) Social
Protection, and 4) Peace and Order, which was added this year as a
Core area. The areas considered Essential, which LGUs must pass at
least one are: Business Friendliness and Competitiveness; Tourism,
Culture and the Arts; and Environmental Protection.
SGLG winners can access
the Performance Challenge Fund (PCF), which may be used for projects
such as disaster risk reduction and management, local economic
development, potable water and construction of local water
impounding stations.