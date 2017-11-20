8ID opens another
batch of recruits
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 20, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course Class
511-2017 composed of new aspirants from Visayas, Luzon and Mindanao
was officially opened on November 19, 2017 at the 8ID Jungle Base,
Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar.
Brig. Gen. Cesar M. Idio
AFP, 8ID Assistant Division Commander, graced the Opening Ceremony
as the Keynote Speaker. Also present to witness the oath-taking and
reception rites were 8ID Officers, Enlisted Personnel and parents of
the aspiring soldiers.
The majority of the newly
selected batch of Candidate Soldiers came from Eastern Visayas
region. On their educational profile, five (5) of them are board
passers; 41 are college graduates; 60 are college undergraduates;
and, 82 are high school graduates. They will be honed for the
duration of four months in basic military training and will serve as
additional soldiers that will beef-up the personnel strength of the
Stormtroopers Division.
Brig. Gen. Idio in his
message encouraged the aspiring soldiers to learn as much as they
can during the training in order to become effective and efficient
soldiers.
“Sa bagay na ito, kaisa
ako ng inyong mga magulang na lubos na ipinagmamalaki ang bawat isa
sa inyo sa desisyon ninyong tahakin ang buhay at hamon ng
pagsusundalo. Sana ay huwag ninyong sayangin ang pagkakataon na
ibinigay sa inyo. Marami ang naghahangad na makapasok pero kayo
lamang ang iilan na pinalad na napili, ito ay pagkakataon na hindi
naibibigay sa lahat kayat nararapat lamang na ito ay inyong
pahalagahan,” he said to the Candidate Soldiers.