8ID opens another batch of recruits

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 20, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course Class 511-2017 composed of new aspirants from Visayas, Luzon and Mindanao was officially opened on November 19, 2017 at the 8ID Jungle Base, Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar.

Brig. Gen. Cesar M. Idio AFP, 8ID Assistant Division Commander, graced the Opening Ceremony as the Keynote Speaker. Also present to witness the oath-taking and reception rites were 8ID Officers, Enlisted Personnel and parents of the aspiring soldiers.

The majority of the newly selected batch of Candidate Soldiers came from Eastern Visayas region. On their educational profile, five (5) of them are board passers; 41 are college graduates; 60 are college undergraduates; and, 82 are high school graduates. They will be honed for the duration of four months in basic military training and will serve as additional soldiers that will beef-up the personnel strength of the Stormtroopers Division.

Brig. Gen. Idio in his message encouraged the aspiring soldiers to learn as much as they can during the training in order to become effective and efficient soldiers.