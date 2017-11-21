The purpose of
the cross
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
November 21, 2017
WE really have to know why
the cross is essential and indispensable in our life. And by knowing
the purpose of the cross, we mean that we need to refer everything
in our life to the passion, death and resurrection of Christ where
the cross plays a crucial role.
Yes, that’s right. We need
to refer everything to the cross because that is how everything in
our life, whether good or bad, big or small, spiritual or material,
would find its true and ultimate meaning and purpose.
We need to know the
purpose of the cross because in the first place Christ himself said
that to follow him, we need not only to deny ourselves but also to
carry the cross daily. (cfr Lk 9,23)
Christ, who as the Son of
God and the perfect image that God has of himself, is the pattern of
our humanity since God created us in his image and likeness. As the
Son of God who became man, he is the redeemer and restorer of our
damaged humanity. That’s why he described himself as the way, the
truth and the life for us. (cfr Jn 14,6)
We need to know the
purpose of the cross because the cross, through Christ’s passion,
death and resurrection, is where everything in our life is resolved.
Christ’s passion, death and resurrection is the culmination of
Christ’s redemptive mission on earth.
Yes, Christ preached. He
performed miracles. But in the end, he had to offer his life on the
cross because no matter what he did, our sins are such that they
simply cannot be undone and forgiven through the preaching of the
truths of our faith and the tremendous effects of the miracles.
Christ has to offer his life on the cross!
We might ask, if Christ is
God, why did he have to go through all that suffering and death? Why
not just say, “Everything is now all right, guys.” As God, nothing
is impossible with him. With the movement of his will, with a flick
of his hand, everything would be as it should be.
I must say, it is a good
question to ask. Indeed, nothing is impossible with God. He does not
have to do anything spectacular to repair what was damaged. A word
from him, and everything would be as he wants it to be.
Be that as it may, the
fact is that Christ chose the way the Father wanted it. “Not my
will, but yours be done,” Christ said. (Lk 22,42) And I imagine the
reason behind this is because God respects our human nature as it
is, as it has been created by him, capable of loving and hating, and
also capable of being faithful and unfaithful and faithful again
after some conversion.
The return to fidelity,
given our nature, will unavoidably involve suffering and death which
Christ took to himself shows us the way of how to go about these
consequences of our sins.
That is why, it’s always
recommendable to meditate often on the passion, death and
resurrection of Christ, so we would learn to have some healthy
abhorrence against sin and temptations, as well as to develop the
capacity to suffer calmly with Christ to make up for our unavoidable
sins.
This is the purpose of the
cross in our life. It is to instill in us the proper attitude and
virtues with respect to our sin, before it is committed and also
after it is committed.