Brainwashed or
truth-fed?
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
November 17, 2017
WE need to learn to
distinguish between the two and to make the proper choice. Nowadays,
with all the noise and constant barrage of ideas, words, views,
opinions, doctrines, etc., we get the impression that we do not know
anymore whether we are being brainwashed or are really fed and
nourished by the truth, and everything that truth brings with it –
charity, fairness, justice, peace, joy, order…
In the social media that
includes not only written words but also videos, we get to see
fierce exchanges from different parties with all sorts of ideologies
and cultures and religions. Of course, we strive to live in a
democratic world where tolerance and diversity are fostered, but we
can wonder if we are actually fed by the truth or are simply
indoctrinated, conditioned and mind-controlled.
I am reminded of what St.
Paul once said. “For the time will come,” he said, “when people will
not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires,
they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what
their itching ears want to hear.” (2 Tim 4,3)
In other words, many
people nowadays are not anymore interested in really knowing and,
much less, living the objective universal truth about the world and
us. They are more interested in pursuing what they want to the
extent that they now try to impose their ideas and biases on others.
There seems to be a systematic way of brainwashing people.
That is why there is so
much nitpicking and fault-finding, so much casuistic and polemical
argumentation in the discussions. A toxic atmosphere of
contentiousness is generated where intrigues, discord and division
are sowed.
This is not anymore
happening solely in the world of politics and business where a
certain diversity of positions and opinions is legitimate. It is now
also happening in the world of faith and beliefs where truths that
are supposed to be objective and universal are meant to keep us in
unity, though not necessarily in uniformity.
The secret of knowing how
to distinguish and of properly choosing between being brainwashed
and being truth-fed is simply by being truly with God. After all,
God is the Creator of the whole universe. He is the author of
reality in all its aspects, material spiritual, natural and
supernatural, temporal and eternal, etc.
With him we can discern
the truth that always goes together with charity and all its
complementary virtues. Let’s remember that charity is the mother
virtue, the one that gives all the other virtues their true
character as virtues.
The truth in charity is
also the one that will last forever, that will bring us to our
eternal destination with God in heaven. It is what fully satisfies
our dignity as image and likeness of God, children of his.
We need to be in vital
union with God, something that is always possible since God always
makes himself available to us, in order to be in the truth that goes
together with charity. Otherwise, there is no other way but to be
brainwashed by certain false ideologies and unsound doctrine.
As St. Paul would put it,
with God “we may be no longer children, tossed to and fro and
carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, in
craftiness, after the wiles of error...” (Eph 4,14) We need to
dominate the world of public opinion, not dominated by it. We need
to be its master, not its slave.