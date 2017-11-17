P40M road project
connecting school to national road near completion
By
JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES
November 17, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office substantially completes the
Construction of the Missing Gaps connecting to National Road,
including Road of Way (ROW), located at Rueda Extension near North
West Samar State University (NWSSU) campus. It is accessible by a
2-minute motor ride from the City Proper.
The construction of 1.01
kilometer road project is implemented by DPWH-Samar I and is under
contract with CDU Construction with a total appropriation of P40
million from the FY 2017 GAA Fund.
It is directly beneficial
to the residents and the students from far-flung barangays because
it serves as a shortcut when they go to work and school. Farmers and
motorists no longer have to endure a longer travel time as they can
expect better traffic condition from now on.
Mr. Renaldo Pactor, the
caretaker of the NWSSU agricultural farm, said that this concrete
road was a big benefit to them, because now their equipment and
vehicle can pass through to transport their agricultural products
and the students need not traverse through muddy land when going to
school.
The newly paved roads
ensure the robust economic growth in the city as the transfer of
agricultural goods and other products is hastened.