DPWH-RO8 regional monthly coordination meeting

By MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA

November 18, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – District engineers from all over the region, including DPWH Samar First District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio, attend the Regional Monthly Coordination Meeting hosted by DPWH Leyte Third on November 7, 2017 at 8:30AM in the DPWH Multi-Purpose Hall in Baras, Palo, Leyte.

Regional Director Edgar B. Tabacon and Assistant Regional Director Armando G. Estrella direct the district engineers to make an action plan on the unobligated allotment in anticipation of its expiration on December 31, 2017. They further instruct them to bid out all CY 2018 Infra Projects and remaining CY 2017 projects by the same date which should include approved POWs and plans and that the last day of posting is on November 29, 2017.

RD Tabacon and ARD Estrella give out orders to procure surveying instruments that will speed up the preliminary engineering activities and to improve the quality of warning signs being installed on project locations. Both also raise issues and concerns regarding the delays in the usage of PCMA. The district engineers share the various issues and concerns affecting their respective district offices.