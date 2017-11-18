DPWH-RO8 regional
monthly coordination meeting
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
November 18, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
District engineers from all over the region, including DPWH Samar
First District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio, attend the Regional
Monthly Coordination Meeting hosted by DPWH Leyte Third on November
7, 2017 at 8:30AM in the DPWH Multi-Purpose Hall in Baras, Palo,
Leyte.
Regional Director Edgar B.
Tabacon and Assistant Regional Director Armando G. Estrella direct
the district engineers to make an action plan on the unobligated
allotment in anticipation of its expiration on December 31, 2017.
They further instruct them to bid out all CY 2018 Infra Projects and
remaining CY 2017 projects by the same date which should include
approved POWs and plans and that the last day of posting is on
November 29, 2017.
RD Tabacon and ARD
Estrella give out orders to procure surveying instruments that will
speed up the preliminary engineering activities and to improve the
quality of warning signs being installed on project locations. Both
also raise issues and concerns regarding the delays in the usage of
PCMA. The district engineers share the various issues and concerns
affecting their respective district offices.
The meeting concludes with
RD Tabacon’s challenge to everyone to go beyond the ordinary call of
duty in order to reach this year’s targets and to strive for more in
the pursuit of a higher standard of public service.