Manufacturing surges, boosting GDP contributions by 22.4% in Q3 2017 - Lopez

Brainwashed or truth-fed?

P40M road project connecting school to national road near completion

BIR urged to return P5 billion tax refund it owes to poor workers

PH peoples’ groups to Japan: “Say Sayonara to coal”

New breed of soldiers to serve in Eastern Visayas

Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar declared as “Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition”

Inclusive development and synergy

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

DPWH-RO8 regional monthly coordination meeting

By MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
November 18, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – District engineers from all over the region, including DPWH Samar First District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio, attend the Regional Monthly Coordination Meeting hosted by DPWH Leyte Third on November 7, 2017 at 8:30AM in the DPWH Multi-Purpose Hall in Baras, Palo, Leyte.

Regional Director Edgar B. Tabacon and Assistant Regional Director Armando G. Estrella direct the district engineers to make an action plan on the unobligated allotment in anticipation of its expiration on December 31, 2017. They further instruct them to bid out all CY 2018 Infra Projects and remaining CY 2017 projects by the same date which should include approved POWs and plans and that the last day of posting is on November 29, 2017.

RD Tabacon and ARD Estrella give out orders to procure surveying instruments that will speed up the preliminary engineering activities and to improve the quality of warning signs being installed on project locations. Both also raise issues and concerns regarding the delays in the usage of PCMA. The district engineers share the various issues and concerns affecting their respective district offices.

The meeting concludes with RD Tabacon’s challenge to everyone to go beyond the ordinary call of duty in order to reach this year’s targets and to strive for more in the pursuit of a higher standard of public service.

 

 