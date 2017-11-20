We are sick of
Duterte’s shenanigans - Sandugo
Press Release
November 20, 2017
QUEZON CITY – “It
is us who are sick of your shenanigans, Pres. Duterte,” Datu Jerome
Succor Aba, co-chairperson of Sandugo - Movement of Moro and
Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination said today in response to
Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s threats to crack down on progressive
organizations such as Bayan and declare the New People’s Army (NPA)
as a terror group.
“Such threats only expose
Pres. Duterte’s desperation to silence the growing discontent of the
Filipinos. If Pres. Duterte thinks that the national minorities and
the rest of the Filipino people will be intimidated to oppose his
fascist and puppet government, he is gravely mistaken.” Aba said.
“Declaring the NPA as a
terror group will only intensify the attacks on national minorities
in the Armed Forces of the Philippines counter-insurgency operations
especially in far-flung communities. The possible crack down on
progressive organizations will also target national minority
organizations that include Sandugo. We are one of the first to
declare the Duterte government a fascist regime and indicted the
President for his crimes against the national minorities,” Aba said.
“True enough, the fascist
Pres. Duterte responds to legitimate opposition against his
anti-people and pro-imperialist policies and programs by threat,
intimidation and more violence,” Aba said.
“We, the national
minorities, have been subjected to repression and pacification for
centuries. Our people in history survived massacres. We even
survived the brutal attacks of the Marcos’ martial law. Many of our
kin and leaders sacrificed their lives to protect our tribes and
ancestral lands and territories,” Aba said. “As we speak, Lumad
communities in Socsksargens are being bombed by the AFP while 10,000
have already evacuated in Maguindanao and North Cotabato due to
ongoing aerial bombings,” Aba said.
Sandugo calls the Duterte
regime to spare more lives and put a stop on the rabid attacks on
Moro and indigenous peoples’ communities. “Instead, Pres. Duterte
quit his shenanigans and start to address the roots of the armed
conflict and people’s discontent,” Aba concluded.