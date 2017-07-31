|
In
photo (L-R): Anna Meloto-Wilk of Gandang Kalikasan, Inc. and Rex
Puentespina of Malagos Chocolates discussing the design and
packaging challenge before the participants of the Pick Pack
Boom Design Challenge.
DTI intensifies
design and packaging campaign for PH brands
By DTI-TIPG-DCP
July 31, 2017
MAKATI CITY – In its
effort to further support Philippine brands in accessing the global
market, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Design Center of
the Philippines recently held a design challenge for young design
professionals dubbed as "Pick Pack Boom" at the exhibition hall of
Design Center in Pasay City.
The one-day packaging design
challenge urged young design professionals to develop and recreate
sustainable and locally-sourced recycled and sustainable packaging
materials for the two world-renowned Philippine brands namely, Human
Nature and Malagos Chocolates.
Participants developed a
prototype for Human Nature's bath soap bar and Malagos' Chocolates'
gift bag that took into consideration the concept of sustainable
design. With the celebration of the World Industrial Design Day, the
event also served as a support of the Design Center in this year’s
theme and focus on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #12 of
“Responsible Consumption and Production.”
The design challenge
featured Anna Meloto-Wilk from Gandang Kalikasan Inc., which produces
Human Nature and Rex Puentespina of the Malagos Chocolates. Wilk and
Puentespina both shared their respective brands, social
entrepreneurship thrusts, and their local to global business
narratives.
The event included design
sprint sessions, which tested participants’ ideation and design skills
for the prototyping competition. The best prototypes included an
origami concept, integrating konyaku as a material to protect and
reinforce the packaging for Human Nature’s bar bath soap; and the
graphic storytelling of Malagos’ tree-to-bar single origin cacao,
incorporating the terroir elements for the Malagos Chocolates gift
pack. All prototypes developed during the session will be turned over
to Human Nature and Malagos for further development.
The Design Center of the
Philippines is a member of the World Design Organization (WDO), and is
committed to the use of design as a tool for improving the quality and
competitiveness of Philippine products.
The WDO, formerly known as
the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (ICSID),
is an international non-governmental organization that promotes the
profession of industrial design and its ability to generate better
products, systems, services, and experiences; better business and
industry; and ultimately a better environment and society.