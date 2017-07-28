Lumad students and
teachers file complaint on attacks vs. schools
By KARAPATAN
July 28, 2017
QUEZON CITY – On July
28, Lumad students and their volunteer teachers from Mindanao filed
their complaints on attacks against schools at the GRP-NDFP Joint
Monitoring Committee on the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for
Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL). They also
raised concerns following Pres. Rodrigo Duterte's remarks after his
State of the Nation Address that he would bomb Lumad schools based on
reports that the school are allegedly operating "illegally".
The Joint Monitoring
Committee is comprised of the joint secretariats of the Government of
the Republic Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of
the Philippines (NDFP) who are tasked to receive, notify and probe
reports of human rights and IHL violations.
Rius Valle, spokesperson of
Save Our Schools Mindanao, a network assisting the Lumad students and
teachers in filing complaints, said “it is lamentable that the Duterte
administration continues to encourage such brazen violation of the
Lumad children’s right to education, instead of supporting the
indigenous people’s initiatives to provide free and progressive
education to their communities.”
One of the complaints filed
at the JMC is the indiscriminate firing of the paramilitary Alamara on
teachers and students of the Salugpongan 'Ta Tanu Igkanogon Community
Learning Center in Talaingod, Davao del Norte. This took place on June
20 when Alamara member Rodel “Ang-angoy” Butanlog fired
indiscriminately at the Salugpongan school in Sitio Nasilaban, Brgy.
Palma Gil. Butanlog was angry that teachers and students reported his
threat to burn all Salugpongan schools. One student was slightly
grazed by a bullet, when Butanlog fired at the school thrice, while 60
students and three teachers were left traumatized.
On July 25, four Alamara
members repeated the same threats of burning Salugpongan schools this
time in schools in Sitio Dulyan, Brgy. Palma Gil, still in Talaingod.
The Alamara members were demanding the whereabouts of Parents-Teachers
and Community Association (PTCA) Benacio Dalin, Benjo Bay-go and Nonoy
Dawsay and one student Lando Lalin. The Alamara said they intend to
kill at least of these persons. This forced teachers to suspend the
classes.
Valle called on the GRP
Negotiating Panel and Pres. Duterte to stop the attacks against
schools and respect the right to education of the Lumad children. “We
call on them to pursue the formal peace talks with the NDFP to address
the growing number of CARHRIHL violations and the substantial agenda
on social and economic reforms, which should consider the indigenous
people’s right to free education and to self-determination.
Human rights group Karapatan
also assisted in the filing of said complaints. Karapatan Deputy
Secretary General Jigs Clamor said that “militarization in schools is
being justified by the Department of Education memorandum 221 series
of 2013 which allows military occupation and operations in schools.”
"This is already bad enough.
We are more worried that with martial law in Mindanao, State security
forces will be emboldened to commit further human rights violations
and war crimes," Clamor said.