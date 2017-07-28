|
Chief
Agrarian Reform Program Officer Francisco Diloy (center),
Provincial Agriculturist Jaime Casas (to his right) and Daisy
Monreal (to his left) cut the ceremonial ribbon at the proposed
demo farm to signify the launching of the Farm Business School
in Caibiran, Biliran.
Farm Business
School launched in Biliran
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
July 28, 2017
CAIBIRAN, Biliran –
Not even a bad weather nor a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, could stop the
more than 30 farmer-members of three agrarian reform beneficiary
organizations (ARBOs) from attending the launching of the first farm
business school (FBS) established by the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) in this province, a day after a strong tremor was felt in
Eastern Visayas.
Chief Agrarian Reform
Program Office Engr. Francisco Diloy explained that FBS is a
season-long training with emphasis on marketing of farmers’ products.
For this training, a demo farm will be established at the NAMACA Farm
in Barangay Maurang in this town for the application of what the
participants will learn, Diloy said.
Participants, according to
him, will be obliged to attend 25 sessions that may last for six
months. It’s just like attending a regular school. But in this case,
DAR brings the school near to the farmers, he added.
FBS is in collaboration with
the provincial and municipal agriculture offices, the local government
unit and the interested ARBOs.
Provincial Agriculturist
Jaime Casas disclosed that among the topics he will discuss in one of
the sessions is “Good Agricultural Practices”.
Though farmers here are
already producers of various crops, DAR still invited the East-West
Seed Philippines to provide input on vegetable production to enhance
farming methods in the area.
Thelma Verutiao and Norma
Verunque, both members of the Nagkakaisang Magsasaka ng Caibiran (NAMACA)
Multi-Purpose Cooperative just brought with them their pre-school
daughters to the said occasion as they were interested to learn how
they could increase their income.
Verutiao disclosed that they
are already producing okra and onions in their yard, but stressed that
for their own consumption only. She added that she is interested to
learn how they could earn from their garden for additional household
income.
Other participants are
members of the Bunga Agrarian Reform Cooperative and the Kapatagan
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, based in adjacent towns, Cabucgayan and
Culaba, respectively.
Lecturers from the DAR,
provincial and municipal agriculture offices, East-West Seed
Philippines and the farmer-participants agreed to meet every Friday
for the sessions.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Noel Salloman said they are expecting more
participants when they start the first session, as according to those
present, some failed to attend due to the strong quake experienced
throughout the region.