DPWH Samar I
allocates P50M road project for farmer’s benefit
By BON JOSEPH N. ASTILLA
July 27, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – Samar
First District Engineering programmed P50 million under GAA CY 2017
for the realization of road construction from Brgy. Curry to Brgy.
Avelino which promises a livelier economic activity to localities that
produce abaca, various root crops and coconut products.
Located in the hinterlands
of the Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar, the project covers
concreting of 2.2 kilometers of road which also includes installation
of drainage and slope protection and grouted riprap. From a three (3)
hours travel time from Brgy. Curry to Brgy. Avelino, it is anticipated
to be significantly reduced to less than an hour. This will surely
benefit almost a hundred of families traversing the route and boost
the farm-to-market productivity.
It is under contract with
Victoria Development and Supply Corporation and as of June 25, 2017 it
has already reach an accomplishment of 35%. The dirt road which used
to be hiked by the farmers and residents going to and fro the said
barangays will soon be fully concreted and is expected to offer
easier, faster and more convenient travel and transport of
agricultural products.