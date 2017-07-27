

From L-R: Brittany Odes, Cora Silva-Odes, PhilConGen Deputy Consul Romulo V.M. Israel Jr., Rose San Diego, Vietnamese Naval & Army veterans, Stacy Baca WLS-7 News Anchor/Reporter (back), Kieugiang Do, Elan Dinh, Nguyet Ly Bich, Tam Nguyen.

Filipino Community helps honor Korean War veterans

By ROSE SAN DIEGO

July 27, 2017

Chicago, IL. – On Saturday, July 22, 2017, an event to honor Korean War veterans, acknowledging the 64th year since the signing of the Armistice agreement of July 27, 1953 was about to convene. Of approximately twenty-one countries came to the direct support of the Republic of Korea, only sixteen countries contributed combat troops.

The Republic of Korea Consulate Chicago, Consul General Jong-Kook Lee was presented a ceremonial gift of the Republic of Korea flag on behalf of the entire Filipino Community, this small token represented our ongoing support and unification not just in Chicago, but worldwide.

Presenting was Deputy Consul Romulo V.M. Israel, Jr of the Philippine Consulate General Chicago and members of the Chicago Nightingales organization. The Republic of Korea flag was then hoisted up the flagstaff and flown to honor all foreign countries who had answered the call of the United Nations in 1950, during the three year conflict.

Keynote speaker was ROK ConGen Lee, who expressed his countries appreciation to all who had come to the aid of the ROK during the conflict that began June 25, 1950.

Deputy Consul Israel elaborated on some important facts during that era included the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr as being a very young teenage correspondent, reporting news on the Korean conflict to include covering our Philippine troops on the battlefield.

Also mentioned was of another young Filipino, Fidel Ramos, a recent graduate of the US Army’s West Point Academy, he was commissioned a rank of junior grade Lieutenant. After serving in the Korean War and retiring with the rank of General, then later elected President of the Philippines.

The Chicago Nightingales lead in the singing of the National Anthem and closed the event program with the singing of “God Bless America.” As members of the Filipino community and nurses’ organization, we felt privileged and honored to share our proud culture to the friendly smiles and many handshakes by the veterans, and by both the Korean and Vietnamese communities.