|
From
L-R: Brittany Odes, Cora Silva-Odes, PhilConGen Deputy Consul
Romulo V.M. Israel Jr., Rose San Diego, Vietnamese Naval & Army
veterans, Stacy Baca WLS-7 News Anchor/Reporter (back),
Kieugiang Do, Elan Dinh, Nguyet Ly Bich, Tam Nguyen.
Filipino Community
helps honor Korean War veterans
By ROSE SAN DIEGO
July 27, 2017
Chicago, IL. – On
Saturday, July 22, 2017, an event to honor Korean War veterans,
acknowledging the 64th year since the signing of the Armistice
agreement of July 27, 1953 was about to convene. Of approximately
twenty-one countries came to the direct support of the Republic of
Korea, only sixteen countries contributed combat troops.
The Republic of Korea
Consulate Chicago, Consul General Jong-Kook Lee was presented a
ceremonial gift of the Republic of Korea flag on behalf of the entire
Filipino Community, this small token represented our ongoing support
and unification not just in Chicago, but worldwide.
Presenting was Deputy Consul
Romulo V.M. Israel, Jr of the Philippine Consulate General Chicago and
members of the Chicago Nightingales organization. The Republic of
Korea flag was then hoisted up the flagstaff and flown to honor all
foreign countries who had answered the call of the United Nations in
1950, during the three year conflict.
Keynote speaker was ROK
ConGen Lee, who expressed his countries appreciation to all who had
come to the aid of the ROK during the conflict that began June 25,
1950.
Deputy Consul Israel
elaborated on some important facts during that era included the late
Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr as being a very young teenage
correspondent, reporting news on the Korean conflict to include
covering our Philippine troops on the battlefield.
Also mentioned was of
another young Filipino, Fidel Ramos, a recent graduate of the US
Army’s West Point Academy, he was commissioned a rank of junior grade
Lieutenant. After serving in the Korean War and retiring with the rank
of General, then later elected President of the Philippines.
The Chicago Nightingales
lead in the singing of the National Anthem and closed the event
program with the singing of “God Bless America.” As members of the
Filipino community and nurses’ organization, we felt privileged and
honored to share our proud culture to the friendly smiles and many
handshakes by the veterans, and by both the Korean and Vietnamese
communities.
Today, July 27, we continue
our long standing friendship with the Republic of Korea on this 64th
Commemoration of the Armistice signing.