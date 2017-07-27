The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Cuy to LGUs: Enact ordinances declaring danger areas as "no build zones"

Calbayog-Allen road section closed to traffic due to landslide

Davao entrepreneur finds his dream car online

Status of DPWH-Biliran DEO’s projects, midyear of 2017

SFDEO foresees flood-protected areas in Calbayog

Christ’s cross opens heaven’s gate

Bombardier delivers the first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft to Philippine Airlines

DAR-8 turns over most expensive project

 

 

 

 

 
 

64th Commemoration of the Armistice signing
From L-R: Brittany Odes, Cora Silva-Odes, PhilConGen Deputy Consul Romulo V.M. Israel Jr., Rose San Diego, Vietnamese Naval & Army veterans, Stacy Baca WLS-7 News Anchor/Reporter (back), Kieugiang Do, Elan Dinh, Nguyet Ly Bich, Tam Nguyen.

Filipino Community helps honor Korean War veterans

By ROSE SAN DIEGO
July 27, 2017

Chicago, IL. – On Saturday, July 22, 2017, an event to honor Korean War veterans, acknowledging the 64th year since the signing of the Armistice agreement of July 27, 1953 was about to convene. Of approximately twenty-one countries came to the direct support of the Republic of Korea, only sixteen countries contributed combat troops.

The Republic of Korea Consulate Chicago, Consul General Jong-Kook Lee was presented a ceremonial gift of the Republic of Korea flag on behalf of the entire Filipino Community, this small token represented our ongoing support and unification not just in Chicago, but worldwide.

Presenting was Deputy Consul Romulo V.M. Israel, Jr of the Philippine Consulate General Chicago and members of the Chicago Nightingales organization. The Republic of Korea flag was then hoisted up the flagstaff and flown to honor all foreign countries who had answered the call of the United Nations in 1950, during the three year conflict.

Keynote speaker was ROK ConGen Lee, who expressed his countries appreciation to all who had come to the aid of the ROK during the conflict that began June 25, 1950.

Deputy Consul Israel elaborated on some important facts during that era included the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr as being a very young teenage correspondent, reporting news on the Korean conflict to include covering our Philippine troops on the battlefield.

Also mentioned was of another young Filipino, Fidel Ramos, a recent graduate of the US Army’s West Point Academy, he was commissioned a rank of junior grade Lieutenant. After serving in the Korean War and retiring with the rank of General, then later elected President of the Philippines.

The Chicago Nightingales lead in the singing of the National Anthem and closed the event program with the singing of “God Bless America.” As members of the Filipino community and nurses’ organization, we felt privileged and honored to share our proud culture to the friendly smiles and many handshakes by the veterans, and by both the Korean and Vietnamese communities.

Today, July 27, we continue our long standing friendship with the Republic of Korea on this 64th Commemoration of the Armistice signing.

 

 