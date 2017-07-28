On threat to bomb Lumad
schools
Is
the President driving us to rebel?
By SANDUGO
July 28, 2017
It’s logical. If the
Philippine President himself threatens to bomb a school of indigenous
peoples (IP), where else can we run to?
These self-help schools were built by the bare hands of the Lumad
people because there were no schools in their communities. The schools
such as ALCADEV in Lianga, Surigao del Sur, whose executive director
Emerito Samarca was killed with Lumad leaders Juvelio Sinzo and Dionel
Campos in 2015, were expressions of Lumad people’s hunger for genuine
development while preserving their culture of collectivism and care
for environment. It is a way of the Lumad elders to secure the future
of their next generations and equip the youth to protect their
ancestral lands from corporate plunder and land grabbing.
The US-Duterte regime is now taking the anti-people road. This road
will eventually lead him to accountability unless he makes a turn
left, the road to just and lasting peace, through the NDFP-GRP peace
talks, and make radical changes in his policies which will address the
basic problems of the Filipino people.
Instead, Pres. Duterte bellied us indigenous peoples and Moro who
joined the people’s protest during his State of the Nation Address by
saying “Umuwi na kayo.” We came all the way from Mindanao to call to
stop the All-out War, martial law and the bombing of our communities.
Thousands have evacuated due to threat of bombings and human rights
violations of military and paramilitary groups.
And we were bullied by no less than the President.
Our situation as national minorities is already worse as it is. The
Maranaw people continue to suffer in evacuation centers as the Armed
Forces of the Philippines refuses to end the firefight to justify the
extension of martial law. The IPs are still facing the wrath of the
All-Out War through intensified military operations in communities.
Political killings against national minorities continue with 21
victims under the Duterte regime.
With President Duterte’s threat to bomb Lumad schools, violence is
encouraged against Lumad and Moro.
If the schools were destroyed, so is our future. Essentially, it is to
destroy our race.
If so, we are left with no choice but to resist.