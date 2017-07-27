|
Construction
of Road and Drainage in Brgy. Lambao, Sta. Margarita, Samar.
SFDEO hastens road
and drainage project in 7 barangays
By Ma. NENITA Y. GOMEZ
July 27, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH
Samar First District Engineering Office, Calbayog fast tracks its
construction/rehabilitation of roads and drainage projects in seven
barangays within the Municipality of Sta. Margarita amounting to P150
million. These projects are funded under GAA 2016.
Constructed ahead of the
rainy season, the projects located in Brgys. Lambao, Palale, Cagsumje,
Monbon, Balud, Cautod and Napuro are measures undertaken to remove
water from the road and its surroundings and control the rise of water
table whenever heavy rainfall occurs.
Scope of works includes PCC
pavement and one (1) single barrel RCBC with apron and wingwall,
drainage, grouted riprap and one flood control structure.
According to the Project
Engineers, the focus is on the low-lying areas in Sta. Margarita that
have been experiencing damages due to flooding. This has been the
usual scenario during continuous downpour since rainwater easily
accumulates in these low-lying sections in the barangays.
The 6.08 kilometers stretch
of road with drainage structures will solve flooding as more than
thousands of residents affected by the sudden rise of water cannot
contain their gratitude especially now that rainy season has set in.
A certain Jun Caberte in
Brgy. Palale, intimated that the widened drainage structure can hold
volume of garbage to declog the water channel. He expressed concern
for the other barangays experiencing flooding and even recommended to
the DPWH to construct the same.
As of this writing out of
seven (7) road and drainage projects, four (4) projects are completed
while three (3) projects are ongoing with a revised expiry date of
August 16, 2017.
District Engineer Alvin A.
Ignacio intends to fast track these projects as soon as possible to
minimize the impact of heavy rainfall experienced by the locality
every now and then.