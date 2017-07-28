Full launch of PNTR
set on August 1
July 28, 2017
MAKATI CITY – The
Philippine National Trade Repository (PNTR) which is a web-based
portal that provides a single source of comprehensive, accurate and
updated trade information will finally be launched on August 1, 2017.
Its establishment is an important component of the government’s trade
facilitation strategy. A more transparent trade environment will allow
business easier access to information and facilitate their compliance
with prescribed regulations. The ultimate effect will be to reduce the
amount of time and costs in trade transactions.
The launching will be
participated in by the Trade Regulatory Government Agencies (TRGAs),
representatives from the private sector and selected importers
accredited by the Department of Agriculture.
Expected to grace the event
are the EXECOM Members of the Department of Trade and Industry, headed
by the Undersecretary of the Industry Development and Trade Policy
Group, Dr. Ceferino S. Rodolfo who will provide the keynote speech on
behalf of DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez.
Dr. Cielito F. Habito, Chief
of Party of the USAID- Trade Project is among the guest speakers,
together with Mr. Walter Van Hattum, Head of Economic and Trade
Section, EU Delegation to the Philippines.
One of the highlights of the
event is the MOA signing between the Tariff Commission and the
Department of Trade and Industry- Bureau of Import Services. The
PNTR’s seamless commodity search function became possible because of
the wholehearted cooperation of Chairperson Marilou P. Mendoza of the
Tariff Commission. The first three elements of the PNTR, the Tariff
Nomenclature, the MFN tariffs and the Rules of Origin are linked to
the Enhanced Philippine Tariff Finder (EPTF) of the Tariff Commission.
The formal launching of the
PNTR portal will be presented by Mr. Roberto Galang of the
International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private sector
arm. Through support from the Government of Canada, the project team
led by Mr. Terence Chapman provided significant enhancements to the
portal, in particular on the element of the Non-Tariff Measures and
commodity search function.
Atty. Luis M. Catibayan, the
PNTR Secretariat Head enjoins everyone to visit the PNTR portal at
www.pntr.gov.ph. The PNTR is expected to benefit our stakeholders
primarily Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as the
regulations and procedures administered and enforced by various
government agencies are made readily accessible thru the internet.
Atty. Catibayan further
stressed that the PNTR makes the regulations transparent and
contributes to the ease of doing business. The PNTR’s link to the
ASEAN Trade Repository will allow MSMEs who are into exports to have
accurate and updated information, including regulatory requirements
for the movement of goods to and among ASEAN member states, thereby
facilitating greater access to the ASEAN market.
For inquiries about the PNTR
portal, please send email at info@pntr.gov.ph or visit:
www.pntr.gov.ph/ www.dti.gov.ph.