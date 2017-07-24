|
Completed
P8M Off-carriageway Improvement along Naval-Caibiran Cross
Country Road (NCCR). The completed project will provide a smooth
riding surface for the traveling public as well as provide
convenience in transporting agricultural and aquatic products to
market centers. This road also leads to the only Provincial
Hospital and Port of the Province. The project will benefit more
or less 5,000 inhabitants of Barangay Calumpang and employees
from Government Units working within the vicinity of the said
Barangay.
Status of
DPWH-Biliran DEO’s projects, midyear of 2017
Press Release
July 24, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
Construction is on-going for the 30 of the 57 total listing projects
of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran
District Engineering office under the FY 2017 projects.
Engr. David P. Adongay, Jr.
District Engineer reported that BDEO has already completed 21 projects
as of June 30, 2017 with an accomplishment of 25.16% with a positive
slippage of 5.76%.
Just newly completed
projects are the P10M Repair of Catmon Bridge along Biliran
Circumferential Road (BCR), Naval, Biliran, P8M Off-carriageway
Improvement along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCR), P2.5M Road
Concreting in Brgy. Sagrada Familia, P.I. Garcia, Naval, Biliran, P1M
Construction of Multipurpose Building (Barangay Hall) in Brgy. Acaban,
Culaba, Biliran, P1M Construction of Seawall at Marvel, Culaba,
Biliran and P1M Construction of Seawall, Sitio Marasbaras, Looc,
Caibiran, Biliran.
However, six projects under
the FY 2017 Regular Infrastructure Program are Not Yet Started (NYS)
and still up for implementation.
Adongay revealed that these
Not Yet Started Projects are just bid out while one project is for
approval at the Regional Office and the other one is still on the
process of preparation of Program of Work (POW), Detailed Unit Price
Analysis (DUPA) and Plans. According to Adongay, once Notice to
Proceed (NTP) is received, BDEO will fast track these projects to
finish it on the target dates.
Moreover, Adongay reported
that for 2016 Carry-over projects, BDEO has already accomplished
96.048% as of June 30, 2017 with three remaining projects on-going and
being fast-tracked. These are the P45M Construction of Slope
Protection along BCR with 91% accomplishment, P8.7M Replacement of
Banlas Bridge along Maripipi Circumferential Road with 95%
accomplishment and Road Opening and Concreting of Biliran Diversion
Road with already P75% accomplishment after problem on permit to enter
has been settled.