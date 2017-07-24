

Completed P8M Off-carriageway Improvement along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCR). The completed project will provide a smooth riding surface for the traveling public as well as provide convenience in transporting agricultural and aquatic products to market centers. This road also leads to the only Provincial Hospital and Port of the Province. The project will benefit more or less 5,000 inhabitants of Barangay Calumpang and employees from Government Units working within the vicinity of the said Barangay.

Status of DPWH-Biliran DEO’s projects, midyear of 2017

Press Release

July 24, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – Construction is on-going for the 30 of the 57 total listing projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering office under the FY 2017 projects.

Engr. David P. Adongay, Jr. District Engineer reported that BDEO has already completed 21 projects as of June 30, 2017 with an accomplishment of 25.16% with a positive slippage of 5.76%.

Just newly completed projects are the P10M Repair of Catmon Bridge along Biliran Circumferential Road (BCR), Naval, Biliran, P8M Off-carriageway Improvement along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCR), P2.5M Road Concreting in Brgy. Sagrada Familia, P.I. Garcia, Naval, Biliran, P1M Construction of Multipurpose Building (Barangay Hall) in Brgy. Acaban, Culaba, Biliran, P1M Construction of Seawall at Marvel, Culaba, Biliran and P1M Construction of Seawall, Sitio Marasbaras, Looc, Caibiran, Biliran.

However, six projects under the FY 2017 Regular Infrastructure Program are Not Yet Started (NYS) and still up for implementation.

Adongay revealed that these Not Yet Started Projects are just bid out while one project is for approval at the Regional Office and the other one is still on the process of preparation of Program of Work (POW), Detailed Unit Price Analysis (DUPA) and Plans. According to Adongay, once Notice to Proceed (NTP) is received, BDEO will fast track these projects to finish it on the target dates.